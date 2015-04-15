Chirinos drives in 5 as Rangers rout Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The battery of catcher Robinson Chirinos and starter Nick Martinez came up big as the Texas Rangers routed the Los Angeles Angels 8-2 Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

Chirinos drove in a career-high five runs and Martinez went seven strong innings, and Texas (4-5) snapped a two-game losing streak to set up a rubber match in the three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

“To have a win tonight was awesome,” Chirinos said. “Nick Martinez made my day easy behind the plate. He was throwing strikes. He was getting ahead of everybody. The good night we had was because he gave us a chance to win the game.”

The Rangers beat Los Angeles (3-5) for only the second time at home in the last 12 tries.

Chirinos’ career night was built on with a three-run home run and two-run double during the second-best offensive outburst by Texas this season. The Rangers’ high for runs came in a 10-1 win over Oakland on Thursday, a game Martinez also won.

Martinez, who went seven scoreless innings against the A‘s, didn’t allow an earned run in seven innings during his second start. A throwing error led to a Los Angeles run in the seventh. Martinez (2-0) allowed five hits and three walks while striking out one.

“He showed tremendous poise tonight on the mound,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “He navigated himself through a couple of different situations where he got outs when he needed to get outs, and then continued to pound the strike zone.”

Los Angeles starter Drew Rucinski (0-1) couldn’t escape the third inning after getting roughed up early. Long reliever Jose Alvarez didn’t fare much better.

Banister juggled the batting order, and the move paid off. Second baseman Rougned Odor moved up to the leadoff spot, replacing center fielder Leonys Martin, and finished with a hit, a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base.

The trickle-down effect in the lineup included strong showings from shortstop Elvis Andrus (2-for-4, home run) and Martin (two runs). The Rangers finished with 11 hits.

“I‘m proud of the guys of how they dug in tonight and stayed patient,” Banister said. “When they needed to jump on a pitch in their zone, they jumped on a pitch in their zone.”

The Angels managed seven hits, two from catcher Chris Iannetta. Los Angeles scored a second run against Texas reliever Phil Klein in the eighth.

“We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities, and they obviously hit the ball well,” Angels center fielder Mike Trout said. “It’s a tough one. Just have to turn the page.”

The Rangers struck first for the second straight day, both times in the first inning. Designated hitter Mitch Moreland singled up the middle to score Odor, who opened the inning with a walk and stole second.

Texas opened a 4-0 lead in the second against Rucinski on a pair of two-out hits that just eluded Trout.

Chirinos’ double deep into the left-center gap fell between left fielder Matt Joyce and Trout, who got his glove on the ball but hesitated. Joyce didn’t hear Trout calling him off. Two runs scored on the play.

“I think the biggest thing is communicating,” Trout said. “It’s a big play in the game, obviously, but we’ll straighten it out.”

Odor followed with a line drive that a diving Trout couldn’t control, allowing Chirinos to trot home.

The Rangers extended their lead to 8-0 in a four-run sixth on a pair of homers off Alvarez. Andrus’ first home run of the season, a solo shot, preceded Chirinos’ three-run blast into the left field bullpen.

NOTES: Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel, who recently came out of rehab, was in the crowd. ... The Rangers announced before the game that RHP Anthony Ranaudo will start Wednesday in his season debut. Ranaudo, who will recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to replace injured LHP Derek Holland, made seven starts for the Boston Red Sox last season. ... Los Angeles OF Kole Calhoun (calf) is out until at least Friday, meaning the leadoff hitter will miss a minimum of four games. ... Angels RHP Garrett Richards is penciled in for a Sunday return to the rotation after making a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Salt Lake. ... Texas CF Leonys was dropped to No. 8 in the batting order Tuesday after hitting leadoff in the first eight games. 2B Rougned Odor was moved to the No. 1 spot. ... Texas is the first team since at least 1914 to have one game with at least four home runs in the first eight games of the season while going homerless in the other seven contests.