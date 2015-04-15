Angels, Trout thump Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Reigning American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout doesn’t look like he plans to give up that title this season.

Trout had three hits Wednesday to raise his average to .438 as the Los Angeles Angels claimed the rubber game of their series against Texas with a 10-2 thumping at Globe Life Park.

Trout, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, batted .500 in the series and is a .344 career hitter in Arlington. He had plenty of company from other Angels hitters.

“The past couple of games we’ve been hitting the ball hard, just right at people and the defense was making plays,” Trout said of the Angels’ offense. “Today we had good at-bats. We went out there and put together good at-bats for (Hector) Santiago.”

Trout had a hand in a big second inning as the Angels batted around, scored six times and chased Texas starter Anthony Ranaudo.

Trout walked and scored in a second inning keyed by two-run doubles from Johnny Giavotella and Matt Joyce.

While the Angels were on its way to a 13-hit day, they really didn’t need to do that much in support of left-hander Hector Santiago. He allowed just one run in seven innings, struck out five and lowered his ERA to 2.92. He’s 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA in five starts in Arlington.

“Maybe knowing the guys on the team and their approach, I’ve seen them a bunch,” Santiago said of his success against Texas. “I think it’s just executing pitches. It’s kind of a big park. Sometimes the ball will go up in the air and I‘m like, ‘Ah, a lot of room in center.’ If they get it out to right, the wind’s going out that way, but I want to keep it in center. I think I’ve made good pitches here, just executed my pitches pretty well.”

Ranaudo, one of the pitchers vying for the rotation opening created by the shoulder injury to Derek Holland, allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings as he struggled to throw the strikes he wanted. Ranaudo, recalled from Triple A Round Rock earlier this week for the start, was sent back to Round Rock after the game.

Ranaudo didn’t have to think too long about what his problem was Wednesday -- fastball command.

”Even the ones I did deliver for a strike were kind of up in the zone, thigh high, and I didn’t have command of my secondary pitches too good today and they were sitting on those fastballs,“ Ranaudo said. ”When you’re missing thigh high against a team like that, they’re going to make you pay.

My job’s to go out there and put our team in a position to win and go as deep as I can. I didn’t do that today.”

The Rangers didn’t help him much either. They were held to three or less runs for the sixth time this season.

Texas avoided the shutout with a Carlos Corporan homer off Santiago in the fifth inning.

While the Texas offense is scuffling, it’s too early to panic.

”The season just started,“ said second baseman Rougned Odor, who went 1-for-3 and is now hitting .188. ”We’ve got a lot of games left. We’re going to keep working hard every day and when we get back to playing we’re going to try and win some games.

“We’ve got a good team. We’ve got a good offense. We’ve got good pitchers. We’ve got to keep working hard every day and do the best for our team.”

NOTES: The Rangers haven’t activated RHP Tanner Scheppers (ankle) from the disabled list yet, but he will travel with the team Thursday to Seattle and is expected to be activated Friday. The Rangers could go with eight relievers on the road trip as they have three off days in the next eight days. ... Texas went with its third leadoff hitter in the last three games Wednesday, with CF Delino DeShields Jr. joining Leonys Martin and Rougned Odor. DeShields, who made his first major-league start against Houston, is the first Rangers player to start in the leadoff spot that early in his career since Julio Borbon did it in his fourth game in 2009. ... Angels RHP Garrett Richards (left knee surgery) cleared what should be the final hurdle before returning to the rotation. In a rehab start Tuesday night, Richards threw 91 pitches for Triple-A Salt Lake City, allowing five runs, walking four and striking out five in five innings. The Angels haven’t decided on a Sunday starter yet but that would be Richards’ regular throwing day. ... The Angels sent RHP Drew Rucinski, who was the losing pitcher Tuesday against the Rangers, to Salt Lake City. The Angels purchased the contract of LHP Adam Wilk to take Rucinski’s spot. Wilk, 27, hasn’t appeared in the majors since the 2012 season with Detroit.