Angels rout Rangers 13-0

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The midseason showdown in the American League West to see who’s going to make a run at the Houston Astros hasn’t materialized.

The Los Angeles Angels have made sure of that by blasting the Texas Rangers in the first two games of their series.

On Saturday night, the Angels batted around in an inning twice and blanked the Rangers 13-0 behind a season-high 17 hits.

The Angels have 32 hits in the first two games of the series and have outscored the Rangers 21-2.

“We created a lot of good situations, and when guys got on into scoring position, we were hitting the ball hard,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “It all added up to an incredible offensive night. It’s good to see.”

Angels designated hitter C.J. Cron collected a career-high six RBIs and capped a six-run sixth inning with a three-run homer against Texas reliever Spencer Patton.

Cron, who went 3-for-4, also had a hand in the three-run second against Texas starter Wandy Rodriguez with an RBI single to left. The Angels had five hits off Rodriguez in the inning and chased him by scoring five times against him in five innings.

The offense was more than enough support for left-hander Hector Santiago, who held the Rangers scoreless in his seven innings and gave up three hits.

Eight of the nine Angels starters had a least a hit. Erick Aybar led the way by going 3-for-4. Aybar is now 8-for-9 in the series.

The series started an eight-game homestand for Texas, which is now just 11-22 against AL West teams this season.

“We didn’t score runs,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “We pitched poorly. I think we were behind 23 times in the count tonight. We’ve got to be better. They’re one ballgame. Each one of them. They don’t feel good.”

Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun homered off Rodriguez in the fourth and finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

Santiago allowed a single and a walk in the first inning, but the Rangers didn’t have more than one base runner on against him after that. He gave up a two-out double to Texas second baseman Rougned Odor in the fifth but responded by retiring the final seven batters he faced.

Santiago, whose ERA dropped to 2.40, said the offense paved the way for his pitching performance.

”From the first inning, we had an opportunity to score, and I thought ‘this is awesome. Let’s go put up a zero,'“ he said. ”Then we got three runs and I had a little cushion, some more space. I could be more aggressive in the zone.

“All around, it was great. And we kept pounding them. After the sixth, it was like ‘all right, just got out there and throw strikes. Let ‘em hit it to our guys and let our guys play defense.'”

The Angels jumped on Rodriguez for three runs and five hits in the second.

Cron’s single to left drove in the game’s first run. Second baseman Johnny Giavotella made it 2-0 with a single to left and Calhoun’s sacrifice fly upped the lead to 3-0.

The Angels weren’t done feasting on Rodriguez. They scored another run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Cron before Calhoun pushed the lead to 5-0 an inning later with a solo homer to right.

Rodriguez has five wins this season but has struggled in Arlington, where he’s 0-4 with a 7.42 ERA.

“I want to win here,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve got four losses at home and I‘m always winning on the road. I want to win over here too, so I try every time to do the best I can. I don’t know.”

NOTES: The Rangers sent RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Round Rock and recalled RHP Anthony Ranaudo to take his roster spot. Gonzalez was 2-4 with a 3.74 ERA and lasted just 1 2/3 innings Friday night. Ranaudo will work out of the bullpen. ... Josh Hamilton was not in the starting lineup Saturday for Texas. Manager Jeff Banister said it was a scheduled day off for Hamilton, who is dealing with soreness in the lower half of his body. ... The Rangers juggled their rotation for their midweek series against Arizona. RHP Yovani Gallardo will start Tuesday and LHP Matt Harrison drew the Wednesday start in his 2015 Texas debut. ... Los Angeles RHP Jered Weaver threw a 55-pitch bullpen session, his third since going on the disabled list June 21 with left hip inflammation. The Angels still haven’t set a return date for Weaver. ... The five-hit game for the Angels SS Erick Aybar on Friday was the first five-hit game for the Angels since 2013. Mark Trumbo had five hits on Sept. 10, 2013. The five hits were a career high for Aybar.