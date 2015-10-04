Angels’ 5-run ninth stuns Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Los Angeles Angels were not ready to see the Texas Rangers do any celebrating Saturday.

Down four runs in the ninth inning, Los Angeles rallied for an improbable 11-10 victory over Texas to keep its playoff hopes alive and keep the Rangers reeling.

Texas clinched a playoff berth with a win Thursday but the magic number has remained at one as they’ve dropped back-to-back games to the Angels.

Saturday’s loss may stick with them for a while, too, as the Angels scored the final three runs after Texas reliever Ross Ohlendforf (3-1) had recorded the second out of the inning.

But out No. 3 didn’t come until after first baseman C.J. Cron, catcher Carlos Perez and second baseman Johnny Giavotella had each delivered RBI singles, with Giavotella’s giving the Angels the lead.

“It was incredible,” said Giavotella, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. “That’s the only way I can describe it, in the ninth inning being down by four with their best pitcher on the mound, their closer. It’s almost surreal to come back in that situation. We never lost faith. We had confidence in each other.”

Those runs came after the Rangers opened the ninth with closer Shawn Tolleson, who was pitching for the fifth-consecutive game. The Angeles greeted him with solo homers from shortstop Erick Aybar and outfielder Kole Calhoun, which prompted the move to Ohlendorf.

“As things unfolded we were a strike away three different times, a broken bat in there,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “I felt like Ohlendorf made some good pitches. In those situations good pitches aren’t good enough. You’ve got to execute pitches. I felt like they got just enough on the ball, and they singled us and came away with the W.”

Joe Smith, the ninth Los Angeles pitcher, then capped the rally by retiring Texas in bottom of the ninth.

The rally capped a game in which the teams combined to use 18 pitchers, setting an American League record. There also were three errors committed, and the final out came after Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus over-slid second base on a steal attempt.

“The best games usually are a little sloppy,” Angels third baseman David Freese said. “That’s kind of what makes them great. A lot of things happen, lead changes, tie ballgames all the way throughout, a lot of pitchers being used. Just a great effort. We never quit, and that’s why we’re in it to the last day.”

The magic was with Texas until the ninth inning. The Rangers trailed going into the bottom of the fifth before scoring nine of the game’s next 10 runs.

Down 5-1, Texas scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. After the Angels took a 6-5 lead in the sixth, the Rangers came right back with three more in the bottom of the frame.

The Rangers loaded the bases for right fielder Shin-Soo Choo, who dribbled a two-run single to left off Los Angeles left-hander Cesar Ramos to give Texas the lead.

Third baseman Adrian Beltre, who had a key two-run single in the fifth, pushed the Texas lead to 8-6 with another single. That gave him 30 RBIs over the last 22 games.

Left fielder Josh Hamilton, and second baseman Rougned Odor each hit solo homers in the seventh to give the Rangers what seemed like insurance.

That proved not to be the case though, and now the Rangers must find a way to put a tough loss behind them.

“A fun game to be a part of, (and) a tough game to be on the losing end of,” said Hamilton. “They did a good job of not giving up, not quitting. We didn’t think they would. You know the caliber of players they have, and they’re going to fight to the end just like we do. It’s a tough one.”

NOTES: The Rangers won’t be using Mike Napoli in left field much anymore now that Josh Hamilton is healthy. The Rangers are 9-2 in games started by Napoli in left, but he also has made two errors. Napoli started Saturday’s game at first base. ... The Angels will go with right-hander Garrett Richards on short rest Sunday. RHP Nick Tropeano was the original scheduled starter. ... Saturday’s 1:05 p.m. ET start was the earliest starting time at Globe Life Park in 2015 and marked just the second time in the last two seasons there had been a 1:05 start in Arlington. ... Texas CF Delino DeShields is just the second rookie in team history to have at least 25 steals in a season. He is the first since SS Elvis Andrus had 33 in 2009.