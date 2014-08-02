Preview: Angels at Rays

The Los Angeles Angels look to post their third straight victory when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays for the middle contest of their three-game series Saturday. Los Angeles kicked off its eight-game road trip with a pair of one-run losses at Baltimore before recording a 1-0 triumph in the series finale on Thursday. The Angels proceeded to take the opener at Tampa Bay on Friday as All-Star Mike Trout and Josh Hamilton homered in a 5-3 victory.

With the win and a loss by Oakland to Kansas City, Los Angeles is only one game behind the first-place Athletics in the American League West. Evan Longoria and Cole Figueroa each recorded two hits and an RBI as Tampa Bay lost for only the third time in 12 games since the All-Star break. The Rays fell eight games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East and trail Toronto by three for the second wild-card spot.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (8-6, 4.33 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (6-6, 3.37)

Wilson is expected to be activated from the disabled list, where he has been since July 10 due to a sprained ankle and hip tightness. The 33-year-old is unbeaten in his last five starts, although he is just 1-0 while allowing six runs three times and four on another occasion during that span. Wilson improved to 5-2 lifetime against Tampa Bay on May 17, when he tossed a five-hitter for his seventh career complete game and second shutout.

Archer had his four-start unbeaten streak snapped Sunday as he allowed three runs and six hits over six innings in a loss to Boston. The 25-year-old went 2-0 over his previous four outings, yielding fewer than three earned runs three times in that span. Archer improved to 2-1 in three career starts against the Angels on May 16, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless frames despite yielding two hits and five walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games.

2. Hamilton suffered a bruised finger on his left hand after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning Friday but remained in the game.

3. Los Angeles placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left forearm.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Angels 2