Preview: Angels at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays attempt to continue their surge toward a postseason berth when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of their three-game series Sunday. Tampa Bay rebounded from a loss in the opener of the set with an emphatic 10-3 victory as Evan Longoria - who reached the 600-RBI mark for his career - and Logan Forsythe both homered, drove in two runs and scored twice. The triumph was the 10th in 13 contests for the Rays, who climbed within five games of Toronto for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

C.J. Wilson’s return from ankle and hip injuries was an unsuccessful one as the veteran was tagged for six runs and six hits in just 1 1/3 innings. Los Angeles maintained its stronghold on the top wild-card spot but fell two games behind first-place Oakland in the AL West. The Angels dropped to 2-3 on their eight-game road trip, while the Rays improved to 5-3 on their nine-game homestand.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, TBS, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (11-6, 3.62 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (7-8, 3.80)

Weaver escaped with a no-decision Tuesday at Baltimore, surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings to extend his unbeaten streak to eight starts. The 31-year-old had allowed fewer than three runs in each of his previous four outings and six of seven turns prior to facing the Orioles. Weaver fell to 4-4 lifetime against Tampa Bay on May 16 despite giving up only two runs and three hits over seven frames.

Odorizzi posted his third straight win Monday, limiting Milwaukee to one run and three hits in seven innings. The 24-year-old has been very effective of late, allowing fewer than three earned runs in eight of his last nine starts. Odorizzi lost his only career start against Los Angeles despite yielding just one run and four hits over five frames on Aug. 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney extended his streak of reaching base safely to 21 games Saturday by going 3-for-5.

2. Angels LHP Joe Thatcher left Saturday’s game with a left ankle injury and is day-to-day.

3. Saturday’s offensive output was the largest by the Rays since they posted an identical 10-3 victory over Toronto on July 12.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Rays 2