Preview: Angels at Rays

The surprising Tampa Bay Rays look to stay hot after a strong road trip when they host the slumping Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday to begin an eight-game homestand. Tampa Bay won seven of the last nine on its 10-game trek, in which it allowed two or fewer runs seven times, and will attempt to improve on an underwhelming 14-16 record at home.

The Rays, who took two of three at Angel Stadium last week, are 1 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East despite having 11 players on the disabled list. Jake Elmore has filled in at several positions and went 5-for-12 as the Rays took three of four at Seattle over the weekend. Los Angeles has dropped five straight games, yielding 34 runs in that span, after winning five in a row while surrendering 13. Slugger Albert Pujols remained hot during the Angels’ see-saw stretch, belting seven homers in 10 games to move into 17th place on baseball’s all-time list with 535 -- one behind Mickey Mantle.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-4, 5.08 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (3-2, 3.63)

Shoemaker has posted just one victory in his last eight starts, but allowed three runs or fewer five times in that span after beginning the season with consecutive wins. The 28-year-old gave up three earned runs over 11 innings in two wins against the Rays last season, but has yielded 13 homers with 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings overall in 2015. Shoemaker, who is 3-1 on the road this year, has limited Evan Longoria to 1-for-6 with two strikeouts.

Karns permitted four runs on five hits – two homers – over five innings in his first career outing against the Angels last time out without gaining a decision. That snapped a six-game streak in which the Pennsylvania native limited opponents to two runs or fewer. Mike Trout and Johnny Giavotella each homered on June 3 against Karns, who has surrendered only 45 hits in 62 innings with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks overall in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 3B David Freese boasts 14 hits in 40 at-bats during an 11-game hitting streak.

2. Tampa Bay OF/DH Joey Butler is 14-for-35 while hitting safely in eight of the last nine games to raise his average to .330.

3. Trout is just 3-for-18 in his last five games – all homers.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Angels 4