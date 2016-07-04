Preview: Angels at Rays

Two of the most disappointing teams in the American League meet when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in the opener of a four-game set. The Rays have dropped 16 of their last 18 contests after getting swept in four by Detroit at home over the weekend and Los Angeles is just 2-11 in its past 13 games following Sunday’s 10-5 loss at Boston.

Tampa Bay left-hander Matt Moore has had his way with the Angels in his career, boasting a 3-0 record in four starts, and he goes to the mound Monday against Los Angeles righty Nick Tropeano. The Rays, who swept three in Los Angeles from May 6-8, managed five runs in the last three contests but second baseman Logan Forsythe extended his hitting streak to nine games (15-for-38). The Angels followed up a 21-2 victory Saturday by giving up 16 hits on Sunday, but their top players have been hot with the bat of late. Albert Pujols has hit safely in nine straight games – going 15-for-37 with three homers and 11 RBIs in that span – and Mike Trout is 20-for-39 in his last 10 contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Nick Tropeano (3-2, 3.25 ERA) vs. Rays LH Matt Moore (4-5, 4.67)

Tropeano is slated to be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and make his first major league start since May 29. The 25-year-old missed time with a shoulder injury after his last outing against Houston and allowed two or fewer runs in seven of 10 starts to open the season. Tropeano gave up three runs – all on homers by Brad Miller and Curt Casali -- and struck out a season-best 10 in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to Tampa Bay on May 8.

Moore limited Boston to three hits over seven scoreless innings last time out and has three quality starts in his last four outings. The 27-year-old Floridian, who has been rumored to be a trade target of several teams, boasts 27 strikeouts and just six walks in that span. Pujols and Trout are each 2-for-8 in their careers with a homer against Moore, who owns an impressive 1.52 ERA versus Los Angeles over 23 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pujols has 1,185 extra-base hits, one shy of Frank Robinson for 10th on the major league’s all-time list.

2. Tampa Bay OF Desmond Jennings has missed three straight games with left hamstring tightness and is considered day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar, a former Ray, is 14-for-35 during an eight-game hitting streak after notching a double and three singles Sunday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Angels 2