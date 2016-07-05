Preview: Angels at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to build off a rare victory and continue their success in the season series when they host the struggling Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in the second of a four-game set. The Rays edged Los Angeles 4-2 on Monday afternoon and have won all four games this season against the Angels, who suffered their 12th loss in the last 14 contests.

Tampa Bay won for only the third time in 19 games Monday and got 2 1/3 scoreless innings from its bullpen, which had a 9.29 ERA in the previous 18 contests. Jake Odorizzi goes to the mound for the Rays, who have not won back-to-back games since mid-June, and fellow right-hander Tim Lincecum attempts to turn his fortunes around for the Angels. Albert Pujols extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a ninth-inning single Monday and former Ray Yunel Escobar has hit safely in a season-high nine games for Los Angeles. Mike Trout is 21-for-43 over the last 11 games for the Angels, but owns just one of his 54 RBIs in his last six outings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Tim Lincecum (1-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-3, 3.91)

Lincecum struggled in his last two starts, allowing nine runs on 15 hits over 7 1/3 innings, after a strong debut outing with the Angels. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, signed as a free agent May 20, has 11 strikeouts and eight walks in his first three starts. Brad Miller is 2-for-3 with a homer versus Lincecum, who gave up one run in seven innings of a no-decision in his lone start against the Rays back in 2013.

Odorizzi is unbeaten in his last six starts, but only owns one victory and did not complete more than six innings in game during that stretch. The Illinois native limited opponents to two or fewer runs in 11 of his 17 starts this season, but is averaging 102.7 pitches in just 5.55 innings per outing. Trout is 4-for-6 versus Odorizzi, who is 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA against the Angels after a no-decision May 7 when he yielded two runs over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pujols is 16-for-42 with 11 RBIs during his hitting streak and boasts 1,185 career extra-base hits -- one shy of Frank Robinson for 10th on the major league’s all-time list.

2. The Rays could activate RHP Alex Colome (biceps), who is 19-for-19 in save opportunities, as early as Tuesday after he had a successful bullpen session Sunday.

3. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons has raised his batting average 25 points to .251 after going 10-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Rays 4