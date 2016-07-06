Preview: Angels at Rays

The Los Angeles Angels took out all their frustration with the bats Tuesday and hope to build off another big offensive explosion when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for the third contest of their four-game series. C.J. Cron led the way with a pair of homers in the 13-5 victory as the Angels won for only the third time in 15 games – three days after putting up 21 runs in Boston.

Mike Trout was rested until pinch-running late in the game, but Los Angeles posted 16 hits after losing the series opener on Monday. Albert Pujols is riding an 11-game hitting streak and Yunel Escobar has hit safely in 10 consecutive contests for the Angels as they prepare to face Tampa Bay starter Drew Smyly on Wednesday. The Rays have dropped 17 of their last 20 games to fall into last place in the American League East and have decisions to make before the trade deadline. Logan Morrison has heated up again for Tampa Bay, belting two homers in his last two games to reach double digits for the season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (6-7, 5.51 ERA) vs. Rays LH Drew Smyly (2-9, 5.33)

Weaver has allowed 10 runs and 15 hits over 10 innings in his last two starts after pitching a three-hit shutout against Oakland on June 19. The Long Beach State product gave up eight homers in six June starts and has yielded 20 overall – putting him among the major league leaders. Logan Forsythe is 4-for-13 and Evan Longoria homered against Weaver, who is 5-5 with a 3.64 ERA in 13 career games versus the Rays.

Smyly is winless in his last eight starts (0-5), permitting at least four runs six times during that stretch. The 27-year-old Arkansas product also has had trouble with the home runs, giving up 19 overall, but kept the ball in the park in his last outing against Detroit despite allowing six runs in 6 2/3 innings. Trout is just 2-for-11 with four strikeouts versus Smyly, who is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in five career games against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay RHP Alex Colome, who was named to the American League All-Star team, pitched a scoreless inning hours after being activated on Tuesday.

2. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons is 13-for-29 during his seven-game hitting streak after notching three hits and three RBIs on Tuesday.

3. Rays UTIL Nick Franklin was hitless in six games this season coming into the current homestand but is 9-for-25 with 11 RBIs in seven outings since.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Angels 3