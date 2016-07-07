Preview: Angels at Rays

The Los Angeles Angels have not held last place in the American League West at the All-Star break since 1999 and they are intent on keeping it that way with their offense taking the lead. The visiting Angels look to continue their climb out of the cellar when they go for a series victory against the struggling Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles stands one game behind fourth-place Oakland after recording 20 runs total in two straight wins and the Angels have averaged eight tallies over their past seven outings. Yunel Escobar boasts a season-high 11-game hitting streak for Los Angeles while All-Star Mike Trout homered Wednesday and is 22-for-47 over his last 13 games. The Rays hold down last place in the AL East after losing 18 of their last 21 contests and turn to rookie left-hander Blake Snell in an effort to rescue a split of the four-game set Thursday. Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria, who is in the final vote for a spot on the AL All-Star team, is 5-for-12 in the series.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (5-4, 4.93 ERA) vs. Rays LH Blake Snell (1-3, 3.86)

Santiago is 2-0 in his last four starts, allowing just one run each in three of those outings and completing at least six innings in all of them. The New Jersey native has yielded 17 homers in 17 starts and boasts a 3.44 ERA on the road this season while struggling at home (6.92). Longoria is 4-for-6 versus Santiago, who has permitted nine runs in 9 2/3 career innings against the Rays.

Snell gave up three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings last time out against Detroit to record his third loss in four outings. The 23-year-old Washington native has not been able to match his major league debut when he yielded one run on two hits in five innings against the New York Yankees. Snell is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA in his three starts at home with 11 strikeouts and 11 walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games after belting his seventh homer Wednesday.

2. Los Angeles recalled OF Todd Cunningham from Triple-A Salt Lake and placed OF Shane Robinson (ankle) on the 15-day disabled list.

3. Rays UTIL Nick Franklin is 10-for-28 with a homer and 11 RBIs in eight games on the current homestand.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Angels 3