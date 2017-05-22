The Tampa Bay Rays and visiting Los Angeles Angels - both showing improvement in the early season - take identical records (23-23) into a four-game series that opens on Monday. The Rays have won their last three series after taking two of three from the New York Yankees over the weekend, while the Angels have captured five of their last seven contests, including a 12-5 road victory over the New York Mets on Sunday in which they belted four home runs.

Tampa Bay saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 setback on Sunday, but Corey Dickerson remained hot by recording his fifth consecutive two-hit performance. Jake Odorizzi, who has struggled against Los Angeles in the past, takes the mound for the Rays in the series opener versus JC Ramirez. Mike Trout, who is batting .350 on the season, launched one of the Angels' homers and added a double as he has reached base in 38 of the 40 games in which he has played this year. Los Angeles slugger Albert Pujols (right hamstring) has missed three straight contests and is listed day-to-day.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH JC Ramirez (3-3, 3.97 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.16)

Ramirez has completed at least five innings in all seven starts this season and limited opponents to three or fewer runs five times but has managed to record just one victory in that span. The 28-year-old Nicaraguan, who was 2-0 in three relief stints, gave up two runs and five hits over seven frames without factoring in the decision against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Derek Norris homered in his only at-bat against Ramirez, who has worked two scoreless innings of relief versus the Rays in his career.

Odorizzi permitted four runs and seven hits over six innings last time out at Cleveland to gain the victory after allowing one run in each of his previous three starts, going 1-1 during that stretch. The 27-year-old native of Illinois has held opponents to a .195 batting average and has a 0.89 WHIP, but he has surrendered seven homers in seven outings - one in which he was limited to one inning due to an injury. Trout and Ben Revere both are 4-for-6 lifetime versus Odorizzi, who is 0-3 with a 6.98 ERA against the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Trout’s homer on Sunday was the 182nd of his career, tying him with Troy Glaus for fourth place on the franchise list.

2. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. has cooled off after a hot start, managing just four hits in 32 at-bats over his last nine games.

3. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons went 6-for-14 in the last series and has recorded multi-hit performances in five of his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Angels 3