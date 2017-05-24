Preview: Angels at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays’ offense has deserted them over the last three days and they will try to get the bats going again when the red-hot Los Angeles Angels pay a visit for the third of a four-game set Wednesday. The Rays had totaled 53 runs while going 6-2 in an eight-game stretch to move over .500, but managed just four in the last three contests - none in the past 17 innings - after falling 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay’s Corey Dickerson saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end as he went 0-for-4 and the Rays squandered a bases-loaded, one-out opportunity in the seventh inning Tuesday with two straight strikeouts. Erasmo Ramirez gets the start on the mound Wednesday for Tampa Bay, which will try to cure its offensive woes against veteran right-hander Ricky Nolasco. The Angels, winners of five straight against the Rays, have won three in a row overall and are 7-2 over the last nine contests after Cameron Maybin homered for the second time in the series and Mike Trout went deep for the eighth time in 15 games this month. Maybin is 21-for-44 with 13 RBIs in 13 career games against Tampa Bay.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-3, 4.01 ERA) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (2-0, 3.00)

Nolasco has strung together three consecutive quality starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) over 19 innings, but could not earn a victory in that stretch. The 34-year-old Californian held the New York Mets without a homer in his last start, but surrendered two each in his previous three outings and 13 in 51 2/3 innings overall. Rickie Weeks is 11-for-24 with a pair of homers versus Nolasco, who is 3-6 with a 6.57 ERA in nine career starts against the Rays.

Ramirez held the New York Yankees to two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings last time out in a no-decision after taking the place of demoted Blake Snell in the rotation. The 27-year-old from Nicaragua won his only other start this season on April 20 while limiting Detroit to one run on two hits over five frames. Maybin is 4-for-7 and Trout 6-for-17 with a homer against Ramirez, who is 3-2 with a 2.41 ERA in nine career appearances (five starts) versus the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels SS Andrelton Simmons had three hits Tuesday and is 10-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. batted .331 in April, but has slumped to 6-for-56 with 26 strikeouts in May.

3. Los Angeles INF Luis Valbuena went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday after going 0-for-23 in his previous eight games.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Angels 4