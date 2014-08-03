Red-hot Rays wallop Wilson, Angels

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chris Archer felt like he was in total control on Saturday night at Tropicana Field.

Total control lasted just six innings, but the right-hander’s efforts were enough to allow the Tampa Bay Rays to pummel left-hander C.J. Wilson in his return from the disabled list, sending the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-3 loss at Tropicana Field.

“I felt like I was in total control of my mind, my body, my delivery,” said Archer, who helped the Rays to their 12th win in their last 15 games.

Archer (7-6) allowed three runs on six hits, with two walks and nine strikeouts, in six innings.

“Archie did bend but did not break,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

Designated hitter Evan Longoria hit his 13th homer of the year and knocked in two runs and Ben Zobrist went 4-for-5 as the Rays (54-56) won for the first time since trading ace David Price on Thursday.

A crucial called third strike of right fielder Kole Calhoun on a 3-2 pitch ended the Angels’ only scoring inning in a 32-pitch fourth with the tying run at the plate.

“You need to play at a high enough level where if you don’t get a call from an umpire, you absorb it and move on and still can go win the game,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “So, you’re not going to hang your hat on one call, but sure, every call is big.”

The Angels, who had won six of eight, trailed 6-0 after two innings. They narrowed the gap to three but then surrendered four runs in the eighth. Three Rays relievers combined to allow two singles and two walks as the Rays outhit Los Angeles 16-8.

The Angels (65-44) fell two games behind Oakland in the AL West but remained atop the wild-card standings. Designated hitter Albert Pujols and first baseman C.J. Cron each went 2-for-4.

Tampa Bay took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Longoria’s homer. He smashed a 1-1 pitch into the left-field stands, scoring left fielder Brandon Guyer, who had walked.

Tampa Bay chased Wilson with a four-run second inning, twice dropping bunt singles against the pitcher who had missed three weeks with an injured ankle.

First baseman James Loney’s one-out single began the rally. Catcher Curt Casali walked and second baseman Logan Forsythe sprayed an RBI single to right-center for a 3-0 lead. Center fielder Desmond Jennings’ bunt single upped the lead to 4-0 after Wilson fielded the ball and considered a throw home, and Zobrist followed suit to load the bases.

Guyer banged a two-run single to center for a 6-0 lead, prompting Scioscia to remove Wilson. The left-hander was charged with six earned runs on six hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings, the shortest start of his career. Wilson is 1-1 with a 12.50 ERA in his last five starts.

“If I would have had the presence of mind to concede the run and thrown to first right away (against Jennings) instead of looking home and trying to throw home, then he would’ve been out and I probably would’ve been out of the inning,” Wilson said.

Anaheim answered with three runs in the fourth inning to trim the deficit to 6-3 as second baseman Howie Kendrick, third baseman David Freese and catcher Hank Conger had RBIs.

Kendrick’s run-scoring ground-rule double followed a leadoff walk by Pujols and a walk to shortstop Erick Aybar to cut the deficit to 6-1. Freese’s groundout scored Aybar, and Conger followed a two-out single by Cron.

Tampa Bay added four runs in the eighth off reliever Michael Roth. Forsythe hit his fourth homer of the season and Zobrist, Yunel Escobar and Matt Joyce had run-scoring singles.

NOTES: Angels LHP C.J. Wilson had spent the previous three weeks on the disabled list with a right ankle sprain. He had allowed 19 earned runs in 16 2/3 innings in his previous four starts. ... LHP Drew Smyly, acquired Thursday in a three-team deal that sent 2012 Cy Young Award winner David Price to Detroit, reported to the Rays on Saturday. He is scheduled to start Tuesday against Oakland. ... Rays 3B Evan Longoria started at DH because his knee was sore after a collision at first base Friday night. ... The Angels optioned LF J.B. Shuck to Triple-A Salt Lake.