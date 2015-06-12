EditorsNote: clarifies the first sentence

Trout, Pujols homer to lead Angels past Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Getting home runs from Mike Trout and Albert Pujols in the same game is a recipe for success. After rallying for a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia liked that the rest of his lineup played a role in the win.

“We’ve talked at length about having to be more than a couple of guys in our lineup, and we saw it tonight. We had contributions all the way up and down,” Scioscia said after a 14-hit effort, coupled with strong pitching to take two of three games on the road. “The whole lineup worked hard tonight, and it’s a good offensive night.”

The Angels (30-30) got seven strong innings from starter Garrett Richards, who gave up a two-run home run in the second to Rays outfielder Steven Souza, then retired nine straight, with the Rays (32-29) mustering two hits in the final seven innings.

Trout took the team lead with his 17th home run in the sixth, only to see Pujols match him with his 17th, a two-run shot in the ninth inning. The home run was also No. 537 for Pujols’ career, moving him past Mickey Mantle into 16th on baseball’s all-time list.

“Every time he hits one, it’s fun to follow the names that keep coming into the conversation,” Scioscia said. “Those two guys (Trout and Pujols) are in a class by themselves. ... Albert’s career speaks for itself, and I know that 20 years from now, Mike’s career will speak for itself. As far as our team goes, we have to be more than those two guys.”

Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, rookie third baseman Kyle Kubitza hit an RBI single to right field to tie the game, with designated hitter Matt Joyce, who had walked, just beating the throw from Souza. Rays right-hander Brad Boxberger took over for right-hander Kevin Jepsen, inheriting two runners, but gave up an RBI fielder’s choice to shortstop Erick Aybar, then an RBI double to Trout for the 4-2 Angels’ lead.

With a depleted bullpen, the Rays made six moves after the game, designating backup catcher Bobby Wilson (.145 average) for assignment, placing right-hander Andrew Bellatti on the 15-day disabled list (shoulder) and optioning RHP Preston Guilmet to Triple-A Durham. They called up three pitchers, with RHP Matt Andriese stepping in as Friday’s starter and LHPs Enny Romero and C.J. Riefenhauser joining the bullpen.

“It’s extremely difficult, what Bobby was to our team, our clubhouse and our pitching staff,” said manager Kevin Cash, who will go with one catcher short-term, with versatile Jake Elmore as an emergency backup. “He’s a big part of why we’re having so much success from a pitching standpoint.”

The Rays had a 2-0 lead behind starter Alex Colome, but the Angels cut that in half on Trout’s solo home run in the sixth inning.

Souza hit a two-run homer -- his 12 home runs lead the team and all American League rookies this year -- in the second inning for a 2-0 lead. He was in a 0-for-21 slump until he doubled in the ninth inning on Wednesday and then followed with Thursday’s shot off Richards.

Colome was sharp, taking a shutout into the sixth before he gave up a solo home run to Trout, his 17th homer of the season, cutting the Rays’ lead to 2-1.

Colome had given up just three hits in five scoreless innings to open the game. His night ended after 5 1/3 innings.

“I felt really good. The only thing I can do every time I go out is do my job, try to do my best,” Colome said.

Richards pitched well, save the home run to Souza. He struck out seven batters and walked one in seven innings. The walk immediately preceded Souza’s homer.

NOTES: RHP Matt Andriese, who has been up and down this season, was scheduled to start for Triple-A Durham before his promotion, but the bullpen will likely be needed to supply help. ... Including Wednesday’s 4-2 win, the Rays have held opponents to two runs or less in 30 of their first 60 games, a first for an American League team since 1972. On the other end, the Angels have scored three runs or less in 30 of their 59 games, with a 9-21 record in the 30 games. ... Angels OF Mike Trout went into Thursday’s games ranking third in the American League with 44 runs. He has led the AL in runs in each of the last three seasons. No player has ever led the AL in runs in four straight seasons. ... The Rays stay at home, hosting the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series starting Friday. The Angels return home for three games against the Oakland Athletics.