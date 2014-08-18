Preview: Angels at Red Sox

The Los Angeles Angels hit a speed bump Sunday on their journey toward a playoff berth when they coughed up a lead in the ninth before losing 3-2 to the struggling Texas Rangers. The Angels look to rebound and continue their strong play on the road when they visit the Boston Red Sox on Monday to start a four-game series. Los Angeles has won 12 of its last 18 games away from home and is tied with Oakland atop the American League West while Boston has won five of its last seven overall.

Mike Trout managed only one hit in 19 at-bats the last five contests, but the MVP candidate boasts a .379 all-time average against the Red Sox and 13 hits in 28 career at-bats at Fenway Park. Los Angeles outfielder Josh Hamilton was rested Sunday and takes a four-game hitting streak into Boston. Dustin Pedroia went 13-for-37 over nine games before sitting out Sunday’s 8-1 loss to Houston with an illness and Red Sox second baseman’s status is uncertain for Monday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (9-8, 4.71 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Brandon Workman (1-6, 4.45)

Wilson snapped a five-game winless streak in his last start, allowing two runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings against Philadelphia. The 33-year-old is on track for his fifth consecutive 30-start season with 22 after starting his career as a reliever. Pedroia is 9-for-21 with a homer against Wilson, who is 5-3 in 21 career appearances (nine starts) with a 2.70 ERA versus Boston.

Workman took the loss against the Angels in his last outing Aug. 9, surrendering Albert Pujols’ solo homer in the bottom of the 19th inning. The Texas native has dropped six consecutive decisions in seven outings since his lone victory versus Baltimore on June 10. Workman has yielded 54 hits over 62 2/3 innings this season while opponents are batting only .232 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have totaled 58 runs in winning six of their last eight games at Fenway Park in Boston.

2. Red Sox DH David Ortiz is two shy of his eighth career 30-homer season after belting a pair in Saturday’s victory over Houston.

3. Los Angeles OF Kole Calhoun has recorded at least two hits in six of his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Red Sox 3