August 20, 2014 / 3:02 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Angels at Red Sox

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Los Angeles Angels standout Mike Trout arrived in Boston with one hit in his previous five games but the sight of Fenway Park awoke him from his slumber. Trout collected a pair of hits and an RBI to improve to 15-for-32 in seven career games in Boston as the Angels won the opener of a four-game series against the Red Sox. Los Angeles right-hander Jered Weaver will be out to avenge a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Boston and Allen Webster 11 days ago in Tuesday’s matchup.

The Angels, winners of five of six overall, moved to 7-2 in their last nine at Fenway to take a half-game lead in the American League West. Josh Hamilton, who has five hits and 18 strikeouts in his last 38 at-bats, could return to their starting lineup after sitting out the past two games - the first per his own request. While Los Angeles owns the best record in the majors, the Red Sox continue to stumble at Fenway Park - dropping eight of their last 11 at home.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (13-7, 3.66 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Allen Webster (3-1, 4.79)

Weaver had a nine-start unbeaten streak snapped by Boston on Aug. 8, when he surrendering four runs and seven hits over six innings to drop to 4-6 lifetime in 15 career starts against the Red Sox. Weaver bounced back to limit Philadelphia to two runs over six innings on Wednesday to improve to 6-1 in his last 11 turns. Former teammate Mike Napoli has tormented Weaver, collecting 10 hits and hitting three homers in 29 at-bats.

Webster has won his last two starts, although Boston’s offense bailed him out of a four-run deficit in a victory over Houston last time out. He had his best outing of the season against the Angels earlier this month, allowing two runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. The biggest issue for the hard-throwing Webster is control, or lack thereof - he has walked 16 and struck out only 10 over 20 2/3 innings in his four starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox OF/3B Brock Holt has hit safely in a career-best 13 games.

2. Angels OF Kole Calhoun had two hits Monday, giving him multiple hits in seven of nine contests.

3. Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts is 0-for-13 in his last four games and 3-for-34 in the last nine.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Red Sox 3

