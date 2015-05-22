Preview: Angels at Red Sox

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell declined to make any major changes to his lineup after a low-scoring road trip, but a slow start to the homestand could have him rethinking that decision. The Red Sox will try to make the bats come alive when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

Boston put together 13 hits in a 4-3 victory on Tuesday but managed a total of two runs in dropping the last two against the visiting Texas Rangers. The Red Sox have not scored more than four runs in nine straight games and went 4-for-25 with runners in scoring position in the three games against the Rangers. The Angels are making their final stop on a 10-game, three-city road trip through the American League East and split four games in Toronto after taking two of three from Baltimore. Los Angeles had a string of strong pitching performances come to an end in an 8-4 loss on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (3-2, 2.29 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (4-2, 4.26)

The last time Richards pitched in Fenway Park was on Aug. 20, when he slipped going to cover first base and ripped a tendon in his left knee that knocked him out the rest of the season. The 26-year-old has made up for lost time with five straight quality starts, allowing two runs or fewer in each. Richards struck out seven over 7 2/3 innings while allowing two runs in Baltimore last time out but could not get any support and took the loss.

Porcello is becoming the most consistent starter for the Red Sox and has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last four turns. The New Jersey native struck out six over 6 2/3 innings while allowing two runs to earn a win at Seattle on Saturday. Porcello has struggled in the past against the Angels with a 4-4 record and 6.52 ERA in 11 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols (bruised hand) sat out Thursday and is day-to-day.

2. Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval (knee) was limited to pinch hitting on Thursday and is also day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is 4-for-6 with five runs scored in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Red Sox 2