Preview: Angels at Red Sox

The Los Angeles Angels enjoyed their biggest offensive outburst of the month in the series opener and can clinch a winning road trip with a second straight victory at the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. The Angels pounded out a 12-5 victory on Friday and have won five of eight on a 10-game road trip against American League East opponents.

The Red Sox made a move to add some offense to their struggling lineup by recalling Cuban outfielder Rusney Castillo for the opener, but then watched as the pitching staff squandered a pair of early leads before letting the game spiral out of control. The loss was the third straight for Boston, which began the six-game homestand with a victory over the Texas Rangers only to drop the next three by a combined 17-7. The five runs on Friday snapped a nine-game stretch of scoring four or fewer for the Red Sox, but troubles on the mound and in the field tempered the excitement. Los Angeles will try to keep the runs coming against knuckleballer Steven Wright on Saturday.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (2-2, 3.06 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (1-1, 4.02)

Wilson was victimized by one bad inning at Toronto on Monday, surrendering all four of his earned runs in the second frame before lasting five innings without factoring in the decision. The outing marked the shortest of the season for the 34-year-old and snapped a string of five straight outings allowing two or fewer runs. Wilson won his only start against Boston last season and is 6-3 with a 2.63 ERA in 22 career games – 10 starts – versus the Red Sox.

Wright is still filling in for the injured Justin Masterson and allowed three runs – two earned – in five innings to suffer a loss at Seattle in his first start of the season on Sunday. Previously used in long relief, the knuckleballer has gone at least five innings in each of his three appearances this season. Wright is making his first career start against the Angels and his first appearance of the season at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez left Friday’s game shortly after getting hit in the hand with a pitch and is day-to-day.

2. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is 7-for-12 with six runs scored in the last three games.

3. Castillo went 1-for-4 with a run scored while dropping a fly ball in right field in his season debut.

PREDICTION: Angels 8, Red Sox 4