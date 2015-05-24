Preview: Angels at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox look to break even on their six-game homestand when they take on the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of their three-game series Sunday. Boston edged Texas in the opener of its string at Fenway Park but dropped its next three contests before ending the slide Saturday with an 8-3 triumph over Los Angeles.

Former Angel Mike Napoli was the offensive star for the Red Sox, slugging a solo homer in the second inning and a two-run shot in the sixth as Boston mustered its highest run output since an 11-8 loss to Toronto on April 28. Kole Calhoun delivered a two-run double in the first inning to open an early lead for the Angels, who fell to 5-4 on their 10-game road trip. Los Angeles is hoping to avoid its first series loss since the beginning of the month, when it was swept of a three-game set at San Francisco. The Angels are 3-0-2 in series since being outscored 13-6 by the Giants.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-2, 2.25 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Wade Miley (3-4, 5.10)

Santiago produced his third straight strong effort Tuesday, allowing two runs - one earned - and four hits over seven innings of a victory at Toronto. The 27-year-old has given up fewer than two earned runs in each of his last three starts and six of his last seven. Santiago has yet to defeat Boston in his career, going 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in four games (three starts).

Miley is seeking his third consecutive win after allowing a total of two runs over 13 2/3 innings in triumphs over Oakland and Texas. The 28-year-old lost each of his previous three outings, surrendering 14 runs over 15 1/3 frames in the process. Miley, who has posted a 6.61 ERA in three home starts this year, has yet to face the Angels in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox RF Shane Victorino left Saturday’s game in the third inning after aggravating a calf injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests.

2. The Angels also lost a player to injury as RHP Mike Morin exited in the seventh with a left oblique strain.

3. Boston recalled RHP Heath Hembree from Triple-A and optioned LHP Robbie Ross Jr. to Pawtucket.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Red Sox 1