Preview: Angels at Red Sox

With the pressure building in Boston, the Red Sox are likely pleased to see the struggling Los Angeles Angels coming to town for three straight games beginning Friday night. Then again, the Red Sox just dropped two of three to another last-place team, the Tampa Bay Rays, with both losses coming in somewhat embarrassing fashion.

Slumping ace David Price was outdueled and his teammates managed five hits - all singles - in a 4-0 defeat on Wednesday, capping a 10-16 June for Boston, which opened the month three games up in the American League East and entered its final day 5 1/2 games back. The best pitcher for the Red Sox has been Steven Wright, who will attempt to pick up a staff that has given up an average of seven runs over an eight-game span. Fortunately for Boston, the Angels have not put up much of a fight in their current 1-9 slide, during which they've been held to four runs or fewer eight times. "We need to start getting some games on our terms and winning situations early, and get some guy coming in out of the pen making pitches, and right now we're struggling," manager Mike Scioscia told reporters following Wednesday's 10-4 loss to Houston.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (3-6, 5.64 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (8-5, 2.18)

After he ended May with a complete-game win over Detroit, Chacin went 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA in June. He has given up 12 hits and walked nine batters while striking out only one in 6 2/3 innings over his last two starts. The 28-year-old is 2-1 with a 5.17 ERA in three career starts versus the Red Sox.

Wright had a rare slip-up Saturday in Texas, allowing eight runs (three earned) and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, his shortest start in over a month. The AL's ERA leader is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA over his last four home starts. Wright has given up eight runs in 11 1/3 innings in two starts against the Angels, serving up home runs to both Mike Trout and Albert Pujols in the last encounter just under a year ago.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels have won four straight meetings and nine of the last 11.

2. Trout is batting .571 with three home runs, five RBIs and nine runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Red Sox 1B Hanley Ramirez is day-to-day with a side injury.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Angels 4