Preview: Angels at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox look to make it two in a row to start a crucial homestand when they continue a three-game series with the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Following a 2-4 road trip that capped a 10-16 June and increased the heat on manager John Farrell, the Red Sox began a nine-game stretch at Fenway Park with a 5-4 win over the Angels on Friday.

An offense that was limited to five hits - all singles - in a shutout loss at Tampa Bay on Wednesday erupted for 16 hits versus four Los Angeles pitchers. David Ortiz had three of those hits, including his 522nd career homer, and is hitting .453 during an 18-game hitting streak at home. Angels lefty Hector Santiago opposes Clay Buchholz in a matchup of struggling veterans on Saturday. Buchholz has been awarded another start as he attempts to regain his footing in the rotation, but he has not put anything in stone after allowing eight runs in 11 1/3 innings since returning to a starting role.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (4-4, 5.27 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (3-8, 5.90)

This will be the 100th career start for Santiago, who has lasted at least six innings in each of his last three. However, he was reached for a season high-tying six runs in six frames in a no-decision against Oakland his last time out. The 28-year-old is 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in three games (two starts) in his career at Fenway Park, and Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is 5-for-8 with a double against Santiago.

Buchholz has failed to complete six innings in each of his last three starts after giving up five runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 frames at Texas on Sunday. He walked a season-high five batters while striking out three and continues to sport a career-worst strikeout-to-walk ratio (1.44). Angels stars Albert Pujols and Mike Trout are a combined 12-for-31 with three homers against Buchholz, who owns a 4.83 ERA in 12 career starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ortiz has also reached safely in 28 consecutive home games.

2. Angels 1B C.J. Cron slugged a grand slam to provide all of his team's offense on Friday and is 7-for-18 with six RBIs during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Red Sox 1B Hanley Ramirez (side) missed the series opener and is considered day-to-day.

