Preview: Angels at Red Sox

If the Boston Red Sox pitching staff hasn’t yet hit rock bottom, then the ground is rapidly approaching. The Red Sox will try to coax a decent effort out of another pitcher when Sean O’Sullivan is recalled to start the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

The Boston staff presided over a 21-2 loss to the Angels on Saturday, marking the 13th time in the last 103 years that the team has given up at least 20 runs in a game. "We're embarrassed by tonight's ballgame,” Red Sox manager John Farrell, who has had to fight off rumors about his job security in recent days, told reporters after the loss. “There's no other way to put it." The biggest problem for the Boston pitchers in the current series is Angels first baseman C.J. Cron, who followed up a grand slam on Friday by going 6-for-6 with two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored in Saturday’s demolition. The win was just the second in the last 12 games for Los Angeles, which also received a 5-for-6, six-RBI effort from catcher Carlos Perez.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-8, 4.12 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Sean O’Sullivan (1-0, 7.94)

Shoemaker has earned a quality start in seven of his last eight outings but posted only one win in that span – 8 1/3 strong innings against Houston on May 27. The 29-year-old is 0-1 over his last four outings despite a 1.32 ERA and was held out of the decision on Monday after holding the Astros scoreless over six frames. Shoemaker has yet to allow a run versus the Red Sox in his career and yielded one hit in his two appearances (one start) spanning 10 2/3 total innings against them.

O’Sullivan made two starts and one relief appearance for the Red Sox in May and was ripped for 10 runs and 17 hits over 10 1/3 innings in the two starts. The California native made his major-league debut for the Angels in 2009 after being drafted by the franchise in the third round of the 2005 draft. Sullivan is 6-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts for Triple-A Pawtucket.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout recorded two hits in Saturday’s rout and has multiple hits in eight of the last nine games.

2. Red Sox CF Mookie Betts is 6-for-10 with four extra-base hits in the first two games of the series.

3. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar (knee) returned from a seven-game absence on Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a walk out of the leadoff spot.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Red Sox 3