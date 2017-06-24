Xander Bogaerts has taken on a starring role in the middle of the lineup following the retirement of David Ortiz, and he finds himself in the midst of a stretch that would make even "Big Papi" proud. After driving in his 34th run of the season on the same night the Boston retired Ortiz's No. 34 jersey, the 2016 All-Star eyes his fifth multi-hit game in six outings Saturday when the Red Sox continue a three-game home series versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with an early run-scoring double in Friday's 9-4 victory over Los Angeles and is batting .500 with three home runs and eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak. Sandy Leon and Hanley Ramirez, a good friend of Ortiz's and a fellow Dominican, each clubbed two-run homers as Boston won for the fifth time in its last six contests at Fenway Park. The Angels (38-39), who have been around or at .500 for all of June, fell to 2-2 on their eight-game road trip despite posting 10 hits for the 10th time in their last 15 contests. Even with Friday's setback, Los Angeles is 22-12 against the Red Sox overall since 2012 and 10-7 in its last 17 games in Boston, although the Angels have dropped five of their last six in Fenway Park.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH JC Ramirez (6-5, 4.59 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (2-1, 5.14)

Ramirez continued to struggle in June during Sunday's loss to Kansas City, falling to 1-2 with an 8.53 ERA in four starts this month after surrendering five runs on five hits and four walks over three innings. The 28-year-old Nicaraguan has failed to pitch more than five frames in three outings during that stretch after logging at least six innings in each of his five May turns (2-1, 2.67). Ramirez will make his first start against the Red Sox, who have managed only three hits against him in four scoreless relief outings.

Price was unable to correct his recent control issues despite picking up the win in Houston on Sunday when he yielded three runs on eight hits (two homers) and three walks while also throwing two wild pitches and hitting a batter in five frames. The five-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 4.5 walks per nine innings, nearly twice as high as his career average (2.3). Albert Pujols is 4-for-22 with two solo homers against Price, who is 5-5 with a 3.26 ERA in 13 starts versus the Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox have amassed at least 10 hits in each of their last six home contests.

2. Pujols went 1-for-4 on Friday and is batting .315 in 19 career games at Fenway Park.

3. Boston agreed to a minor-league deal with INF Jhonny Peralta and claimed RHP Doug Fister off release waivers from the Angels on Friday. Fister is expected to start in Sunday's series finale.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Red Sox 5