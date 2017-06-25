Veteran Doug Fister was hoping to be back in the majors before July, just a few weeks after signing a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. That time has arrived for Fister but not in the manner he planned - he will instead be taking the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series versus the Angels.

Fister opted out of his deal with Los Angeles during the week and was snapped up on waivers Friday by the Red Sox, who capped the whirlwind series of moves by announcing the veteran will start the series finale. “It gives us an established, winning pitcher who’s been through postseason play, been through a pennant race,” said Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who was in charge in Detroit when Fister was with the Tigers from 2011-13. The Angels prevented Boston from moving into sole possession of first place in the American League East with a 6-3 victory Saturday, getting two hits each from Albert Pujols and Kole Calhoun. While Los Angeles (39-39) is sitting at .500, it goes for its fifth series win in the last six, having knocked off majors-best Houston and the New York Yankees (twice).

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Parker Bridwell (1-0, 3.07 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Doug Fister (2016: 12-13, 4.64)

Matt Shoemaker (forearm) was scheduled to start Sunday but was sent back to California to be evaluated. Bridwell gave up one run on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings of relief against the Yankees on June 14, but he came back with five innings of two-run ball at Yankee Stadium six days later. He went six innings in his first major-league start on May 30, holding Atlanta to three runs in six innings.

Fister won 14 games with Detroit in 2013 and notched a career-high 16 wins to go with a 2.41 ERA for Washington in 2014. He lost his last five decisions with Houston last year but went 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts against the Angels and has a backer in Los Angeles reliever Huston Street, who rehabbed with him. “What I saw made me think he’s going to be a tough guy to beat on Sunday,” Street said.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 3B Yunel Escobar sat out Saturday's game due to a left thumb strain.

2. Red Sox 1B Mitch Moreland homered Saturday for only his second hit in 22 at-bats.

3. Shoemaker on Saturday was cleared to resume throwing, but it is uncertain when he will return to the rotation.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Red Sox 3