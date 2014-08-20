Calhoun’s catch sparks Angels past Red Sox

BOSTON -- It was only the second inning, but Kole Calhoun’s home-run-robbing catch sparked the surging Los Angeles Angels to another big victory.

Calhoun’s leaping grab saved a three-run homer and ignited a three-run third inning, and then catcher Chris Iannetta delivered a tie-breaking double in the ninth to lead the Angels to a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

“This game’s a lot about momentum swings and that’s a big one right there,” Calhoun said. “So that’s taking away three from them and we put three on them.”

The Angels were trailing 1-0 when Calhoun tracked down a deep fly ball hit by right fielder Brock Holt, eventually leaping high above the right-field bullpen wall to rob Holt of a three-run homer.

“I got hops,” he joked.

Los Angeles, which leads the American League West, answered with a three-run third and went on to win for the sixth time in seven games.

“Game-changer; it was awesome,” Iannetta said. “We go from being potentially down three or four runs to having the opportunity to take the lead.”

Iannetta then gave them the lead for good.

The Angels hadn’t recorded a hit since the fourth inning before designated hitter Brennan Boesch smacked a double off Boston closer Koji Uehara (5-3) with two outs in the ninth. Iannetta, who doubled earlier in the game, drove in Boesch with another double off the Green Monster in left.

“Chris has been doing a great job in the batter’s box,” said Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia. “It seems like every game he’s hitting a double. He’s getting some clutch hits for us.”

Huston Street surrendered a leadoff single to pinch hitter Yoenis Cespedes in the bottom of the inning, and intentionally walked designated hitter David Ortiz before striking out first baseman Mike Napoli for his 34th save of the season.

Joe Smith (5-1) earned the win with a perfect eighth.

Center fielder Mike Trout had an RBI triple for the Angels.

Los Angeles left fielder Josh Hamilton returned to the lineup after a two-game absence and went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. The slumping slugger had been 5-for-38 over his previous 10 games before removing himself from Sunday’s lineup to take a mental break.

Ortiz hit his 29th homer for the Red Sox, who have lost four of five.

Boston has left 22 men on base and is 1-for-20 with runners in scoring position in the last two games against the Angels.

“A number of opportunities offensively that we did create for ourselves,” said Boston manager John Farrell.

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision.

Los Angeles right-hander Jered Weaver allowed three runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, walking four and tying his season-low with one strikeout.

Boston’s Allen Webster surrendered three runs and seven hits in six innings. The right-hander walked two, fanned three and retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced.

Alex Wilson tossed two perfect innings of relief for Boston.

Ortiz’s solo shot in the first gave Boston the early lead, but Los Angeles answered with three runs in the third.

Iannetta doubled and scored on Calhoun’s single, and Trout’s triple plated Calhoun for a 2-1 lead. First baseman Albert Pujols then made it 3-1 when he barely beat out an infield single after a sensational diving stop by third baseman Will Middlebrooks. Pujols originally was called out, but the play was challenged and overturned.

Boston crept within 3-2 in the fifth when second baseman Dustin Pedroia singled and later scored on Napoli’s groundout. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts walked to begin the sixth, moved to third on catcher Christian Vazquez’s single that ended Weaver’s night, and scored to tie the game on Holt’s sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Boston RHP Allen Webster and Los Angeles RHP Jered Weaver faced off Aug. 8 in a 4-2 Red Sox win. Webster allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings, while Weaver yielded four runs in six innings. ... Boston CF Mookie Betts made a great catch reaching over the short bullpen wall in deep center field on a ball hit by 2B David Freese in the second inning, jump-starting an inning-ending 8-4-3 double play. Angels SS Erick Aybar had singled and already was approaching third base when Betts caught the ball and easily doubled him up at first. ... Angels RHP Garrett Richards (13-4, 2.53 ERA) will oppose Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz (5-7, 5.79 ERA) on Wednesday.