Preview: Angels at Rockies

Colorado gold glove third baseman Nolan Arenado wasn’t excited to see an off day on the schedule, but the budding superstar was probably in a pretty good mood nonetheless prior to the Rockies’ two-game series with the Los Angeles Angels that begins Tuesday at Coors Field. Arenado, who leads the major leagues with 68 RBIs and has 24 home runs while batting .283, was named to the National League All-Star team when reserves were announced Monday - his first trip to the Midsummer Classic.

”I want to play every day,‘’ Arenado, who finished fourth in the voting, told reporters. “I don’t like taking days off. I don’t want to pinch-hit. I don’t like to do those things. ... The only way I feel I can get comfortable, help the team and feel right is to try to play every single day.” Arenado is a shining light in an otherwise dismal season for the last-place Rockies, who begin a six-game homestand prior to the All-Star break after completing a 3-7 road trip with a 6-4 victory over Arizona on Sunday. Los Angeles, which recorded a two-game sweep in May at Angel Stadium to run its winning streak to seven straight against Colorado, began its nine-game road trip by sweeping three from American League West rival Texas over the weekend as it continues a close pursuit of first-place Houston. Los Angeles rookie Andrew Heaney shut down the Yankees for his first major-league victory in his last start and opposes Chad Bettis, who had a two-start winning streak snapped in his last turn.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Andrew Heaney (1-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (4-3, 3.67)

Heaney permitted one run and two hits while striking out seven in seven innings of a 2-1 victory over New York on Tuesday in his second start of the season. '‘That was my ... seventh (career) start, so I eventually wanted to get it done,‘’ the 24-year-old Oklahoma native, who was 0-3 with a 6.93 ERA in five starts with Miami last season, told reporters. '‘That’s something you can be proud of, to help the team win.‘’ Heaney, who received a no-decision after allowing one run and four hits in six innings of a 2-1 victory over Houston on June 24, has never faced Colorado.

Bettis yielded three runs, seven hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings of a 4-1 loss in Oakland on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Texan defeated San Francisco and Milwaukee in his previous two turns, allowing four runs in 12 1/3 frames. Bettis, who has never faced Los Angeles, is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels’ Albert Pujols (.265, 25 home runs, 53 RBIs), who is hitting .320 with 20 homers in 79 games versus the Rockies, was named an AL reserve - his 10th All-Star Game appearance - despite finishing fifth in voting among first baseman and will start in place of injured Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera.

2. The Rockies’ Troy Tulowitzki (.321, nine HR, 44 RBIs), who owns the longest hitting streak (18) and on-base streak (33) in the majors - both career highs - and is hitting .389 since May 29, finished second in the All-Star voting among shortstops but had to settle for a spot on the Final Vote list.

3. American League manager Ned Yost on Sunday said Los Angeles’ Mike Trout (.299, 21 HR, 45 RBIs), the leading vote-getter among AL players, will start in center field in the All-Star Game on July 14 in Cincinnati, flanked by Royals’ Alex Gordon in left and Lorenzo Cain.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Rockies 2