Preview: Angels at Royals

The Los Angeles Angels look to extend their longest winning streak of the season when they begin a three-game series at Kansas City on Friday night. The Angels capped a 6-0 homestand with a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Thursday, surviving a rocky ninth to win for the 18th time in their last 22 home games. The road has been less kind, as Los Angeles has dropped nine of its last 12 away from home.

A little over a week after they reeled off 10 consecutive victories of their own, the Royals have gone 1-6, dropping five of their first six games of a nine-game homestand. Kansas City has managed a total of 17 runs during the seven-game slump after averaging 6.9 runs during the win streak. The Royals lost two of three at Los Angeles last month and are just 1-7 in the last eight meetings overall.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Kansas City (Kansas City)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (5-1, 3.42 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (7-3, 3.16)

After going back and forth between the bullpen and rotation through the middle of June, Shoemaker has posted two stellar starts, going 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA. He has recorded 16 strikeouts against just one walk in 13 1/3 innings over his last two road starts. Shoemaker gave up two earned runs and fanned six in five innings of a no-decision against Kansas City at home on May 24.

Vargas has recorded six straight quality starts, the latest against Seattle on Saturday when he scattered 10 hits and allowed two runs in a season-high 8 2/3 innings. He has lasted at least seven frames in each of his four starts this month after doing so once in six outings in May. The 31-year-old has posted a 2.56 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) against the Angels, including a solid appearance in Anaheim on May 25 in which he allowed a run in 6 1/3 innings of a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels SS Erick Aybar has a career .348 mark against Kansas City.

2. Royals CF Jarrod Dyson is 4-for-7 with a home run, three RBIs and two stolen bases over his last two games.

3. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick is 14-for-44 during a 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Royals 4