Preview: Angels at Royals

Offense was the key to the Los Angeles Angels’ winning streak that ended with a rare loss in Kansas City on Friday. One day later, the Angels hope it will come to the aid of a struggling starting pitcher when they continue their three-game road set against the Royals. Los Angeles averaged 5.8 runs during a six-game winning streak that came to a halt in an 8-6 loss versus Kansas City.

The Royals, who had lost five in a row at home to Los Angeles, roughed up previously red-hot Matt Shoemaker in the win, thus making it unlikely that Saturday’s starter Hector Santiago will be able to end a nine-game skid with his first start in 13 days. Working in the favor of the southpaw is his career success against some of Kansas City’s best hitters, including Billy Butler (1-for-7), Alex Gordon (1-for-9) and Salvador Perez (1-for-6). The Royals managed to win for only the second time in eight tries Friday, matching the same level of success they have enjoyed over their last eight meetings with the Angels.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (0-7, 4.41 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (5-6, 3.20)

After making a brief relief appearance Sunday against the Texas Rangers, Santiago will make his first start since taking yet another loss against the Atlanta Braves on June 15. Winless since Aug. 18, the New Jersey native surrendered four runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings during his June 15 outing and is likely to be bounced from the rotation once Tyler Skaggs returns from the disabled list. Santiago has fared well in nine career appearances (three starts) against the Royals, compiling a 1-0 record and 1.04 ERA.

Ventura registered his fourth consecutive quality start in June, but tasted defeat for the first time this month following Sunday’s 2-1 loss against the Seattle Mariners. The 23-year-old Dominican, who is 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in June after going 0-4 with a 5.60 ERA in May, allowed two runs and six hits while walking two and fanning six over seven frames. Ventura, whose 10 quality starts only trail the New York Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka for the most among major-league rookies, will square off versus the Angels for the first time in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout is a career .364 hitter in 17 career games against Kansas City.

2. The Royals tied a season with seven runs in the third inning in the opener, marking the second time in 10 days they have scored that many runs in an inning.

3. RHP Jason Grilli, who was acquired from Pittsburgh on Friday in exchange for former closer Ernesto Frieri, is expected to join the team on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Angels 4