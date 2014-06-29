Preview: Angels at Royals

Despite a less than heavenly setting in rain-soaked Kansas City on Saturday, the Los Angeles Angels’ red-hot offense continued to churn out runs at a high rate. One day later, the Angels will look to claim their 16th series win in 18 tries against the Royals when they meet in the rubber match of a three-game set. Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, but has seen its offense really come alive in June, scoring 118 runs to rank second in the American League this month.

The Angels, who averaged 5.8 runs during a six-game winning streak that came to an end in Friday’s series-opening loss, did not let a three-hour, 58-minute delay during Saturday’s 6-2 victory slow down an offense that has scored at least six times in five straight contests. After winning for only the second time in eight games on Friday, the Royals fell back to earth with their sixth loss in seven home meetings against Los Angeles. Kansas City can still claim a split of season series with a victory on Sunday, which would mark only its third non-losing mark against the Angels since 2001.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (8-6, 3.70 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (5-6, 3.75)

Wilson had one of his worst outings of the season, but still got the win in Wednesday’s 8-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins despite giving up two homers and five runs in the second inning alone. The two-time All-Star lasted only five innings, matching a season high by surrendering six runs while setting another one by yielding nine hits. Wilson allowed one run over 6 1/3 frames in a win over Kansas City on May 23, helping him to improve to 4-0 with a 2.73 ERA in 16 career appearances (six starts) against the Royals.

After going 11 straight starts without a victory, Guthrie collected his third win in as many outings following Monday’s 5-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 35-year-old Oregon native outdueled former Royals ace Zack Greinke and worked seven scoreless innings before giving up both of his runs in the eighth. Guthrie, who is 0-3 with a 4.90 ERA in his last four turns since last defeating the Angels in 2010, is 3-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 12 all-time appearances (11 starts) against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 70-37 against Kansas City since 2002.

2. Royals RHP Wade Davis is the only pitcher in the majors with more than 12 appearances this season that has yet to allow an extra-base hit.

3. Angels 1B Albert Pujols has 14 RBIs over his last 13 games after recording six in his previous 21 contests.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Royals 3