Preview: Angels at Royals

The Kansas City Royals look to complete a stunning sweep when they host the Los Angeles Angels in Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series on Sunday. Kansas City won both of the first two games in extra innings on the road to shock Los Angeles, which had the AL’s best record in the regular season. “It’s not the position we want to be in,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “Nobody has their head buried in the sand, we need a three-game winning streak.”

Mike Moustakas hit the game-winning homer in the opener and Eric Hosmer smacked the decisive blast in Game 2 as the Royals appeared to play looser than Los Angeles, the heavy favorites. “It’s fun to be the underdog,” Hosmer told reporters. “It’s fun to realize and go out there and play and you don’t have anything to lose and just let it all on the line.” Angels star Mike Trout has been one of his club’s underachievers, going hitless in eight at-bats in the series.

TV: 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH C.J. Wilson (13-10, 4.51 ERA) vs. Royals RH James Shields (14-8, 3.30)

Wilson has struggled mightily on the road, going 4-8 with a 5.31 ERA in 16 starts. He was 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two outings against Kansas City this season, and Scioscia is counting on a big performance. “C.J. dissects his ability and what he is trying to do on the mound more than anybody I’ve been around,” Scioscia said. “He has to find the balance between finding that edge and keeping his stuff where it needs to be.”

Shields somehow has the nickname “Big Game James” despite his postseason ERA rising to 5.26 in seven career starts (2-4 record) after allowing four runs and five hits in five-plus innings against Oakland in Tuesday’s AL wild-card game. He is 6-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 13 career starts against the Angels, and closer Greg Holland said he is the key to Kansas City’s starting rotation. “He leads by example, taking the ball every five days and giving his heart and soul,” Holland said in a press conference. “I think once you start rattling off good start after good start, it kind of builds on itself.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City is the first team in major-league history to play three consecutive extra-inning contests to begin a postseason - and win them.

2. Royals 2B Omar Infante, who is hitless in eight at-bats in the series, is 7-for-15 with two doubles against Wilson.

3. Angels LF Josh Hamilton, who is 0-for-9 in the series, is just 3-for-25 with 11 strikeouts versus Shields.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Angels 2