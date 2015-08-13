Preview: Angels at Royals

The Kansas City Royals look to rebound from a rare loss at Kauffman Stadium when they open a four-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. A four-run uprising in the eighth inning Wednesday prevented the American League Central-leading Royals from recording their eighth straight victory at home and sixth consecutive overall.

Eric Hosmer ripped a run-scoring double in Wednesday’s 7-4 setback to Detroit for his 20th RBI in his last 25 contests, but is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts against Thursday starter Garrett Richards. While Kansas City fell for only the fourth time in its last 20 home outings, Los Angeles suffered its ninth consecutive road defeat as the Chicago White Sox capped a three-game series sweep with a 3-2 triumph in 13 innings Wednesday. The Angels, who have dropped two games behind AL West-leading Houston, have mustered only 19 runs en route to losing nine straight away from home for the first time since July 17-25, 1993. Slugger Mike Trout is 3-for-21 with nine strikeouts in five road games in August, but is 6-for-16 in his career versus Thursday starter Jeremy Guthrie.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (11-9, 3.51 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (8-7, 5.84)

Richards suffered his third loss in four outings on Saturday after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings of a 5-0 setback to Baltimore. The 27-year-old was touched for five homers in that stretch after yielding eight in his previous 17 outings this season. Richards pitched well in his last meeting with Kansas City, but walked away with a no-decision despite permitting three runs on five hits in seven frames.

Guthrie was fortunate to walk away with the win despite allowing six runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings in a 7-6 triumph over the White Sox on Saturday. The 36-year-old struggled mightily over his last three starts, going 1-2 in that stretch after permitting 18 runs on 31 hits in 18 innings. Guthrie improved to 4-5 in his career versus the Angels after picking up the win in his last meeting, despite yielding four runs on six hits in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain is 8-for-12 with a homer, three RBIs, four runs and three doubles in his last three contests and has scored in five straight games.

2. Los Angeles 1B C.J. Cron recorded multi-hit performances in his last two contests and is 9-for-22 in his last seven games.

3. The Royals outscored the Angels 19-8 en route to sweeping a three-game series in Anaheim from April 10-12.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Angels 2