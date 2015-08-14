Preview: Angels at Royals

After erasing a couple of gaudy skids by rallying to a series-opening victory, the Los Angeles Angels look to start a winning streak when they continue their four-game set against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. The Angels overcame a late four-run deficit to post a 7-6 victory on Thursday, ending both a nine-game road losing skid and seven-game winless streak against the Royals.

Kole Calhoun’s two-run double in the ninth inning capped the late uprising for Los Angeles, which mustered just 19 runs during its previous nine road contests. While the victory allowed the Angels to breathe easier and move within 1 1/2 games of American League West-leading Houston, Kansas City was left shaking its head after dropping its second straight contest following a seven-game home winning streak. Lorenzo Cain continued his torrid stretch at the plate with an RBI single among his two hits in the series opener, improving to 14-for-29 with seven RBIs and eight runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak. For all of Cain’s success, he is just 1-for-6 with five strikeouts in his career versus Friday starter Jered Weaver.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (4-8, 4.69 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (5-5, 4.19)

Weaver fared well in his first start since returning from a hip injury on Sunday, allowing two runs in five innings of a no-decision versus Baltimore. The 32-year-old hasn’t tasted victory since May 30, but owns a 7-5 mark with a 2.76 ERA in his career versus Kansas City. Weaver has struggled mightily on the road, posting a 2-6 record with a 5.65 ERA.

Duffy had been the picture of consistency prior to an erratic effort in his last trip to the mound. The 26-year-old had logged at least six innings in seven straight outings before allowing three runs in 3 1/3 frames of a no-decision versus the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Duffy threw 41 of 74 pitches for strikes against the White Sox after issuing four walks in both of his previous performances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles CF Mike Trout ripped an RBI double in the series opener, but is just 4-for-24 with 10 strikeouts in six road games in August.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer had a solo homer and run-scoring single on Thursday to increase his RBI total to 22 in his last 26 contests,

3. Angels 3B Conor Gillaspie has driven in three runs in his last two games after going 0-for-15 in his previous five contests.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Angels 2