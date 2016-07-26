Preview: Angels at Royals

The Kansas City Royals continue to slide in the wrong direction and take another swipe at turning things around when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Kansas City lost the opener of the three-game set to fall two games below .500 and is just 6-14 in July.

The Royals have scored just 17 runs while dropping five of their past six games and aren't looking anything like the squad that played in each of the last two World Series. The recent struggles have led to speculation that standout closer Wade Davis could be dealt before the trading deadline and general manager Dayton Moore reiterated to reporters on Monday that no player on the team is untouchable. Los Angeles designated hitter Albert Pujols had four RBIs in the opener and has driven in 26 runs in July, including 16 in the past eight games. Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs will be pitching in his first major-league game since July 31, 2014, after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament and then suffering a shoulder setback earlier this season.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (NR) vs. Royals RH Dillon Gee (3-3, 4.19)

The 25-year-old Skaggs appeared ready to open the season with the Angels before the shoulder issues flared up and now is close to 100 percent. "I had done every shoulder exercise in the books for 19 months, but nothing compares to throwing a baseball every single day," Skaggs told reporters. "Everyone heals differently. I felt great in spring training. Things didn't work out the way I wanted, but everything happens for a reason." Skaggs was dominating in his final two starts at Triple-A Salt Lake, giving up just two hits over 12 2/3 innings and striking out 26.

Gee will be making his sixth start of the season after he was tabbed over left-hander Brian Flynn. He worked 5 1/3 innings of relief against Cleveland in his last appearance - a game Flynn started - and gave up three runs and six hits. Gee's lone career start against the Angels came when he gave up four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings in 2014 as a member of the New York Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout is 1-for-11 with six strikeouts over the past four games.

2. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) took batting practice before Monday's game and is progressing toward a return.

3. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar is batting .338 in July to raise his season average to .316.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Royals 1