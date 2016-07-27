Preview: Angels at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are fresh off their worst home loss since 2002 and look to avert a three-game sweep when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Kansas City was shellacked 13-0 on Tuesday to lose for the sixth time in its last seven games while Los Angeles equaled a season high with 22 hits.

Los Angeles' Yunel Escobar matched a personal best with five hits and Kole Calhoun equaled his career high of four RBIs in Tuesday's rout. Carlos Perez recorded four hits and Albert Pujols registered his 27th RBI of the month - most in the majors. The Royals, who are a dismal 6-15 in July, have scored just 17 runs over their last seven contests and have slipped three games below .500. Kansas City has experienced success against Angels starter Matt Shoemaker in the past, with Salvador Perez (6-for-8, one homer) and Eric Hosmer (4-for-8) faring extremely well.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (5-10, 3.99 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (6-1, 3.14)

Shoemaker lost to Houston in his last outing as he gave up two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings. He tossed his first career shutout in his previous turn, when he struck out a career-high 13 and allowed six hits against the Chicago White Sox. Shoemaker has been torched in three career starts against Kansas City, going 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and .464 batting average against in just 10 2/3 innings.

Duffy is looking to win his sixth consecutive decision and he has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five turns. He has pitched into the seventh inning in each of those five outings, striking out 34 against just four walks. Duffy is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Angels and has struggled against Mike Trout (3-for-6, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals CF Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

2. Los Angeles designated OF Todd Cunningham for assignment on Tuesday to open a roster spot for LHP Tyler Skaggs, who pitched seven scoreless innings.

3. Kansas City recalled 2B Raul Mondesi - the top prospect turns 21 on Wednesday - and the son of the former outfielder of the same name went 0-for-3 on Tuesday in his regular-season debut (he played in the 2015 World Series).

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Royals 4