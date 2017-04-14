Preview: Angels at Royals

The Kansas City Royals can thank a sputtering offense for their less-than-ideal start to the season, while the Los Angeles Angels know their rotation needs to improve if they want to build upon their best 10-game start since 2008. A pair of teams hoping to solve their early shortcomings meet for the first of three games Friday, when Los Angeles visits Kansas City.

The Royals are 3-3 since opening the season by getting blitzed 21-5 during a three-game sweep by the Twins in Minnesota and haven't shown many signs of life offensively, totaling 24 runs - tied for the fewest in the majors - and batting 10-for-62 (.161) with runners in scoring position. Kansas City went 2-for-10 in such situations Thursday in a 3-1 victory over Oakland for its first win at home this season, getting both of those key run-scoring hits in the first inning to give more than enough support to Jason Vargas. The Angels' pitching staff could prove to be the elixir for the Royals' offense, however, as their starters are 1-4 with a 6.00 ERA and have allowed 53 hits in 51 innings through 10 games. Los Angeles wrapped up a 4-2 homestand by dropping its last two to Texas, including its second straight 8-3 defeat on Thursday.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH JC Ramirez (2-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (1-0, 2.08)

Ramirez will make his first major-league start after 111 relief appearances over his four-year career in place of Garrett Richards, who landed on the disabled list earlier this week with a strained right biceps. The 28-year-old Nicaraguan has picked up victories in each of his last two outings, including one against Seattle in which he allowed two runs in only 1 1/3 innings. Ramirez has posted a 2.45 ERA in four career games against the Royals but did not factor in the decision in any of them.

After going 7-0 with a 3.57 ERA in 22 appearances (15 starts) at Kauffman Stadium in 2016, Duffy draws his first assignment of the new season at home after holding Houston to two runs in seven frames en route to a win on Saturday. It was a solid follow-up performance for the California native, who allowed one run and struck out eight over six innings in a no-decision on Opening Day at Minnesota. Mike Trout (4-for-9, one homer) has fared well against Duffy, while Albert Pujols (2-for-10) has not.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles won five of the teams' six meetings in 2016 after Kansas City took six of seven a year earlier.

2. Angels 2B Danny Espinosa, who leads the American League with 12 RBIs, has slugged all three of his home runs this season in the ninth inning.

3. The Royals on Thursday became the last team in the majors to commit an error, ending their season-opening streak at 78 2/3 innings - the longest such stretch in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Angels 2