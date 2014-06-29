Royals 5, Angels 4: Omar Infante went 3-for-5 and delivered the walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the ninth as Kansas City took the series from visiting Los Angeles.

Alex Gordon was hit by an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth but it appeared Jason Grilli (0-1) would get out of the inning when Salvador Perez hit a probable inning-ending double play. But Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick muffed the throw from shortstop Erick Aybar and Gordon reached third on the play before easily scoring on Infante’s liner to left that gave the Royals their first walk-off victory of the season.

Kansas City’s Lorenzo Cain tied a career high with four hits – three of them doubles – and Greg Holland (1-2) struck out two in top of the ninth. The loss was the second in three games for the Angels following a six-game winning streak.

Kole Calhoun deposited Jeremy Guthrie’s second pitch of the game over the right-field fence and the Angels added another run when Cain was unable to corral Aybar’s fly to right. Los Angeles increased the lead to 3-0 in the third when Josh Hamilton laced an RBI double to right.

The Royals sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth with the runs scoring on Danny Valencia’s run-scoring single, Cain’s two-run double and Gordon’s bases-loaded walk against C.J. Wilson. Aybar tied the contest in the sixth with a homer to right.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The victory was just the third in 10 games for Kansas City, which stranded 12 runners. … Calhoun and C Hank Conger each had two hits for the Angels. … Guthrie allowed four runs (two earned) and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings while Wilson gave up four runs, seven hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.