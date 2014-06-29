Angels weather delays in 6-2 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- David Freese found his batting stroke and even did his Billy Hamilton imitation in the sixth inning.

Freese and right fielder Kole Calhoun each stroked three hits as the Los Angeles Angels topped the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Saturday.

”Mechanically, I like where I‘m at and the way I‘m swinging the bat,“ Freese said. ”And when you win, this is what you’re trying to do, day in and day out. I lay nicely on my pillow when we win.

“I‘m having better at-bats lately, and regardless of where I‘m at in the batting order, this lineup is going to have runners on base, so I‘m going to try to find some holes and keep it moving.”

Designated hitter Albert Pujols contributed two hits and two RBIs, giving him 14 RBIs in his 13 games. Freese drove in three runs, and Calhoun scored two runs and drove in one. Freese also stole his first base since April 18, 2013, in the sixth inning.

The Angels went 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

”We talked a lot about it early not cashing in those runners and now we’re doing that and look at our record,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”We had a good day in the batter’s box.

“Albert and David did a good job of bringing in those runners. (Yordano) Ventura had great stuff early. They did a good job to get to him early.”

The Angels, who have won seven of eight, scored four runs in the sixth off left-hander Bruce Chen to put the game away after two rain delays.

Rookie right-hander Mike Morin (2-1), who went to high school in the Kansas City area, picked up the victory, allowing two runs and two hits in two innings, his longest outing in the majors.

“It was cool,” Morin said. “I had at least 100 people here -- family, friends, coaches. People came in from Wichita.”

Chen gave up four runs, all in the sixth, but struck out eight in five innings.

“He had four good innings and one bad one,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

There were two rain delays, the first lasting seven minutes, but the second was just two minutes under four hours after the fourth inning.

“It started coming down pretty hard, would stop and then come down again,” Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “It was a tough day in general. But it was good we got the game in. We don’t face these guys again. It definitely would be tough for them to come back again.”

A more likely scenario would have been a Sunday doubleheader.

“I didn’t want it called,” Yost said. “A doubleheader tomorrow messes up the bullpen.”

The Angels grouped three hits with two outs in the third inning to score a run. Calhoun doubled to left and center fielder Mike Trout beat out an infield single to third baseman Danny Valencia. Pujols hit a soft liner just over the reach of leaping second baseman Omar Infante to bring home Calhoun.

The Angels made it 2-0 in the fourth on consecutive singles by second baseman Howie Kendrick, first baseman C.J. Cron and Freese.

Kendrick, who had his 10-game hitting streak snapped Friday, scored on Freese’s ground-ball single to left.

Angels left-hander Hector Santiago, who is 0-9 since his he last won on Aug. 18, did not come out after the lengthy second rain delay. He limited the Royals to four hits in four scoreless innings.

“His velocity was there when he needed it,” Scioscia said. “His fastball was sneaky and had good life. He let some leadoff runners on base, but he kept them from scoring. He pitched a heck of a game.”

Morin replaced Santiago in the fifth.

Ventura allowed two runs and seven hits in four innings.

“It was difficult,” Ventura said pitching under the conditions. “The mound was a little wet, but it’s something I’ve got to pitch through and both teams had to go through.”

Chen, who missed 48 games because of a back injury, took over for Ventura in the fifth.

NOTES: LHP Brandon Finnegan, who was the Royals’ top pick in the June draft, signed for $2.2 million. Finnegan, who was 9-3 with a 2.04 ERA as a junior at TCU, will join the Royals’ Class A Wilmington club. ... Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he would not shy away from using RHP Jason Grilli right away. Grilli was acquired in a trade Friday with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was 0-2 with a 4.87 ERA and 11 saves in 22 relief appearances for the Pirates this year. ... Wilmington, a Royals farm team, was no-hit in back-to-back games Thursday and Friday in the Carolina League. ... The Royals’ stadium operations staff measured OF Mike Trout’s monstrous home run Friday at 455 feet. ESPN tracked it at 489 feet and the Royals’ media relations department estimated it at 445 feet. ... Royals RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts Sunday against the Angels, has won his past three starts.