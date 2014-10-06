Royals overpower Angels, sweep ALDS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- James Shields was acquired by the Kansas City Royals to pitch in big games, and after his performance Sunday night, there will be more big games in his future.

Alex Gordon drove in three runs with a first-inning double, and Shields pitched six strong innings as the Royals thrashed the Los Angeles Angels 8-3 to complete a sweep of the best-of-three American League Division Series.

The Royals will play the Orioles in the American League Championship Series, which begins Friday in Baltimore. The Orioles swept Detroit in the other ALDS. Kansas City finished a game behind the Tigers in the AL Central and qualified as a wild card, the Royals’ first playoff appearance since 1985.

The Angels topped the majors with 98 victories and 773 runs, but they scored only six runs in dropping three straight to the Royals.

Shields (1-0) limited the Angles to six hits and two runs, on two solo homers, while striking out six and walking two. The right-hander threw 65 strikes in 105 pitches.

“The Angels gave me a grind tonight,” Shields said. “They’re one of the best teams in the game. They’ve got a bunch of good hitters one though nine. I was just fortunate enough to make some pitches when I needed to with runners in scoring positions.”

The Royals’ offense included first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Mike Moustakas homering and right fielder Nori Aoki going 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs.

Shortstop Erick Aybar collected half of the Angels’ eight hits with three singles and a double. Center fielder Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols homered for Los Angeles.

Related Coverage Preview: Angels at Royals

The Royals’ three-headed bullpen monster -- right-handers Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland -- held the Angels to one run and two hits the final three innings.

“Keep us in the game through the sixth inning, we go to Herrera, Wade Davis and Holly to close it out,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “We got some offense tonight. We had some breathing room, but that’s how we drew it up.”

Trout homered on Shields’ fourth pitch, putting the Angels up 1-0. It was Los Angeles’ first lead of the series, but it was short-lived.

The Royals loaded the bases in the bottom of the first as Aoki and center fielder Lorenzo Cain singled and designated hitter Billy Butler walked on four pitches. Gordon, Kansas City’s left fielder, knocked in all three runners with a double off the fence in left-center on a 2-2 pitch from C.J. Wilson (0-1).

“Guys did a great job of getting on base and putting the pitcher in a tough situation with the bases loaded,” Gordon said. “They had to attack me and throw some strikes. When I got to two strikes, I wanted to put the ball in play and make something happen. I got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it.”

With the Angels facing elimination, manager Mike Scioscia wasted no time in yanking Wilson, who threw 23 pitches, 13 strikes, to six batters. Wilson was charged with three runs on three hits and a walk. It was the shortest non-injury playoff start since St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Rick Ankiel exited after retiring just two Mets in the 2000 National League Championship Series after 33 pitches.

”There was literally nothing I could have done,“ Wilson said. ”Today it just didn’t go my way. That’s a frustrating thing when there’s such finality. We’re getting on a plane and going home tonight. It’s bizarre. Nobody expected this in spring training, that we would fail to get through the first round.

“The pitch (to Gordon) was maybe 3 inches away from where I wanted it. It was up, but it was on the black. It was a good two-strike pitch. It wasn’t a meatball by any means. I made him hit it to the opposite field, but he hit it a little bit better than I wanted him to.”

Wilson entered the game 4-0 with six saves in 17 career games against the Royals. He has a 5.26 ERA and a 1-6 record in 11 postseason games.

Hosmer hit a two-run homer off left-hander Hector Santiago in the third to increase the lead to 5-1. Hosmer picked on a 2-0 pitch and parked it over the left field fence.

The Angels cut the lead to 5-2 in the fourth on Pujols’ 19th career postseason home run.

”You can’t ever imagine something like this, losing the first three games of the postseason,“ Pujols said. ”But obviously it wasn’t meant to be. They played well and things went their way. We had good at-bats but we never put things together. ...

“There was never a moment when it went our way. Obviously they deserve it. They played better. They swung the bats well.”

The Royals scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth on Moustakas’ home run off Mike Morin and center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s sacrifice fly, pushing the advantage to 7-2.

Cain made two spectacular diving catches, robbing Pujols and second baseman Howie Kendrick of hits in the fifth. Shields tipped his cap to Cain as he walked off the mound, and the Kauffman Stadium sell-out crowd of 40,657 gave Cain a standing ovation.

”Those two catches Cain made I think were huge,“ Shields said. ”Oh man. Nothing really surprises me anymore with these guys. I tipped my cap to him after the inning over just strictly because I‘m a fan. I‘m a fan of watching that.

“It’s pretty special.”

Cain called the crowd’s response awesome.

“I’ve been working each and every day to be a playmaker for this team,” Cain said. “To go out there and make a few diving catches is huge for me and huge for this team. We’re going to do it rest of the way out and hopefully just continue to win.”

NOTES: Angels LF Josh Hamilton finished 0-for-13 in the series. He went 0-for-4 but got a RBI on a groundout in the eighth inning Sunday. “Playoffs are a different story,” Hamilton said. “It’s about momentum. These guys came off a game against Oakland. The first two games at home the pitchers did a great job. We didn’t get hits at the right time. They were doing it all: defense, pitching, hitting.” .... Royals RHP Kelvin Herrera, who exited the game Thursday with right forearm tightness and didn’t pitch Friday, threw a scoreless seventh inning Sunday. ... Kansas City C Salvador Perez, who was hit in the head by Hamilton’s bat on the back swing Friday, was in the lineup Sunday. He went 0-for-4.