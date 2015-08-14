Angels’ adjustments work out in win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When the Los Angeles Angels finally recorded the final out Thursday night, Albert Pujols was playing third, Kole Calhoun was at first, Johnny Giavotella was at shortstop and Conor Gillaspie was at first base.

It certainly was not the way Angels manager Mike Scioscia designed it, but adjustments had to be made after the Angels scored six runs the final two innings to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 and snap a nine-game losing streak.

Starting shortstop Erick Aybar was a late scratch with back tightness and Scioscia emptied his bench with pinch hitter C.J. Cron and Calhoun delivering two-run doubles off Royals closer Greg Holland in the ninth.

“That was the best we could come up with,” Scioscia said. “There were some things we had to do with so many guys out of position.”

Angels closer Huston Street gave up a solo home run to Eric Hosmer and a Kendrys Morales single and a walk before retiring Alex Rios on a fly ball to end the 3 hours, 45 minute marathon.

“It was surprising,” Street said of the defensive alignment. “But at the same time, you just have to trust your guys.”

The Royals lost for the first time in 61 games this season when leading after eight innings.

Kansas City’s usually dependable bullpen was unreliable with right-hander Wade Davis and Holland unable to hold a four-run lead after seven innings.

“He’s human,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Holland. “He’s not a robot. It happens, but not very often.”

Holland faced six batters in the ninth and retired none of them. Holland (3-1) blew his fourth save, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks and two wild pitches. It was the first time since Aug. 5, 2010, that Holland allowed more than three runs in a game.

”I didn’t get an out, so they all frustrated me,“ Holland said. ”I thought I had some really good stuff. It was my fault we lost the game. I felt really good on the mound other than I didn’t get it done.

“When you’re leading in the ninth inning, you should win the game. I’d rather win a game with bad stuff than lose one with good stuff. I’ve done that, too. We should have won the game and we didn‘t.”

Davis, who had missed the previous six games with back stiffness, gave up two runs in the eighth. It was the first time since April 5, 2014, that Davis allowed more than one run in a game, a span of 114 outings.

“It sucks to see it two nights in a row especially from a group of guys that have done well all year,” Davis said of the Royals unable to hold late leads the past two games.

Center fielder Mike Trout contributed a RBI double and scored on designated hitter David Murphy’s ground out in the eighth for the Angels.

Royals right-hander Jeremy Guthrie, who had 7.83 ERA in his four previous starts, silenced the Angels on two hits and one run over six innings. He settled for a no-decision.

The Royals scored two runs in the sixth to snap a 1-1 tie. Designated hitter Kendrys Morales led off the inning with a walk, moved to third on third baseman Mike Moustakas’ double into the left-field corner and scored on right fielder Alex Rios’ sacrifice fly to right fielder Kole Calhoun. Catcher Drew Butera, who opened the season with the Angels, drilled a two-out RBI single to left.

The Royals padded their lead in the seventh with two more runs off reliever Cory Rasmus. Left fielder Ben Zobrist, who reached base four times with two hits and two walks, began the inning with a walk and Jarrod Dyson ran for him. With one out, Dyson stole second and scooted to third on catcher Carlos Perez’s throwing error. First baseman Eric Hosmer singled home Dyson and scored on Morales’ double off the right-field wall.

The Royals led 1-0 after three batters. Shortstop Alcides Escobar singled on the first pitch from right-hander Garrett Richards. He moved to third on left fielder Ben Zobrist’s single and scored on center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s single to right.

Guthrie, who had given up 10 or more hits in his previous three starts, held the Angels hitless until Murphy doubled with two outs in the fourth. Murphy scored on third baseman Conor Gillaspie’s single to center, tying the score at 1. Gillaspie’s hit ended an 0-for-23 Angels famine with runners in scoring position.

NOTES: Angels LHP C.J. Wilson, who went on the disabled list July 31, opted to undergo season-ending surgery to remove bone chips. ... Angels SS Erick Aybar was a late scratch from the lineup with lower back tightness. ... Royals LF Alex Gordon hopes to go on a rehab assignment “shortly,” although no date has been set. He went on the disabled list July 9 with a strained left groin. ... 2B Johnny Giavotella moved back into the leadoff spot for the Angels, who are 24-10 when he bats first. ... Angels RHP Jered Weaver and Royals LHP Danny Duffy are the probable starters on Friday.