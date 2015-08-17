Morales drives in winner as Royals edge Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After getting two runs on three hits from the first four batters, the Kansas City Royals offense suddenly went silent Sunday night.

Their next hit was not until the 10th inning, but they managed to do enough to pull out a victory.

Kendrys Morales drove in the winning run with a walk-off single in the 10th inning as the Royals topped the Los Angeles Angels 4-3.

Morales’ two-out single scored Ben Zobrist with the game winning run, his 83rd RBI of the season. The Royals went 0-for-26 at the plate between Eric Hosmer’s first inning RBI-single and Zobrist’s one-out single in the 10th.

“I think they were trying to be careful,” Royals manager Ned Yost said with Morales up and runners on the corners. “Kendrys comes up big.”

Was Yost surprised they pitched to him?

“I wasn’t sure they did,” Yost said. “He hit the second pitch. The first was down and in. I wasn’t quite sure they were going to.”

Trevor Gott, the fourth Angels pitcher, took the loss, while Kelvin Herrera, who worked a flawless 10th to earned the victory.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun homered off Wade Davis in the eighth to put the Angels ahead 3-2.

Closer Huston Street could not hold the lead, however. He walked the bases loaded in the ninth and right fielder Alex Rios’ sacrifice fly scored Eric Hosmer to tie the game.

“Tonight’s game, people will bill it as extra frustrating, but it’s just one game,” Street said. “That’s how we have to look at it.”

The Angels tied the score in the sixth when Calhoun led off with a triple to right-center and scored on a Yordano Ventura wild pitch. With two outs, designated hitter David Murphy homered to right on a 1-0 pitch, making it 2-2.

Left-hander Hector Santiago allowed two runs. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out five in seven innings.

The Royals scored a pair of runs in the first inning. Shortstop Alcides Escobar singled on left-handed pitcher Hector Santiago’s first pitch and hurried home on second baseman Ben Zobrist’s double over the head of left fielder David DeJesus.

Hosmer’s one-out single brought Zobrist, giving him a RBI in 10 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors this year.

“You know we came back on their bullpen and put one up in the ninth,” said Hosmer, who reached base four times, three of them walks. “Our guy got on, we executed and got him over, got the ball in the air and got him in. Anytime it’s extra innings and we’re bullpen to bullpen, we feel pretty confident. So, tying that game in the ninth there is huge for us.”

DeJesus doubled with one out in the third and promptly went to third on a passed ball, but Ventura stranded him. Catcher Chris Iannetta struck out and second baseman Johnny Giavotella grounded out to Escobar.

The Angels put two runners on in the fifth with shortstop Erick Aybar, who had missed the previous three games with a bad back, singling and Iannetta walking. Ventura retired Giavotella on a fielder’s choice grounder to end the threat.

Baltimore moved a half game in front of the Angels for the second wildcard berth, the first time since July 2 they are not in a playoff position.

“We’re still in it,” Iannetta said. “You don’t want to fall too far behind, but we’re far from being out of it.”

NOTES: The Royals signed RHP Jaba Chamberlain and LHP Wandy Rodriguez, both major league veterans, to minor leagues contracts and placed them on their Triple-A Omaha roster. ... RHP Matt Shoemaker, who went 16-4 as a rookie but was bombed in his past two starts, was optioned Sunday by the Angels to Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels made seven roster moves. They purchased the contract of INF Ryan Jackson from Triple-A Salt Lake and recalled RHPs Cam Bedrosian and Matt Morin. They placed RHP Cory Rasmus, strained right forearm, and INF Taylor Featherston, strained upper back, on the 15-day disabled list. They transferred LHP C.J. Wilson, elbow bone chips, to the 60-day disabled list. ... LF Alex Gordon, who went on the disabled list July 9 with a strained left groin, could begin a rehab assignment next weekend. ... LHP Andrew Heaney faces the White Sox on Monday when the Angels open a seven-game homestand. ... The Royals are off Monday before starting a road trip Tuesday at Cincinnati with RHP Edinson Volquez facing the Reds.