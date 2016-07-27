Angels pile up 22 hits, blast Royals 13-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a gigantic night for the Los Angeles Angels offense and for left-hander Tyler Skaggs.

Yunel Escobar had five hits, matching his career high, and Carlos Perez contributed four hits, including a home run, as the Los Angeles Angels topped the Kansas City Royals 13-0 Tuesday night

"I just tried to use the whole field," Perez said. "I just went to the plate looking for my pitch and tried to swing hard."

Johnny Giavotella had three hits, including two doubles, and Kole Calhoun drove in four runs as the Angels accumulated 22 hits, equaling their season high. Mike Trout drove in three runs with two hits.

"Yunel a great night, Carlos a great night," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "We did a lot of things. We ran the bases well, got some clutch hits. We had a lot of guys in scoring position and a lot of guys on base all night."

The Angels are 5-0 this season against the Royals.

Escobar finished with his fourth five-hit game, his first since June 18, 2015. Calhoun's four RBIs equaled his career best.

Left-hander Tyler Skaggs (1-0) pitched seven shutout innings, allowing three singles, to pick up the victory in his first major league appearance since 2014.

"As far as his stuff, that's what we expected," Scioscia said. "You hope he's going to make pitches and put things together, and have these results. But you never know. There are a lot of positives. The fact that he got through seven under 90 pitches is huge. He walked one guy. He had some counts 3-1, but he got back in the counts and got outs."

Said Skaggs, "Everything was working. I threw all my pitches for strikes. Just getting ahead in the count is the key."

It got so out of hand in the ninth that Royals manager Ned Yost summoned backup catcher Drew Butera to get the final out. The Angels scored seven runs in the ninth off relievers Chris Young and Chien-Ming Wang.

Dillon Gee (3-4) took the loss after allowing five runs on 10 hits in five-plus innings.

"Looking back, I felt I didn't throw too bad, really," Gee said. "I felt like I got a little unlucky in the (fourth). I got three ground balls that inning, one I couldn't find. I look back at that inning and it should have been one run. It's frustrating because I didn't feel too bad."

After a four-run first inning Monday, the Angels wasted little time getting on the board Tuesday. Escobar singled on Gee's first pitch and scored on Calhoun's double into the left-field corner on Gee's third pitch.

The Angels scored two more runs in the fourth on three soft hits and a walk. Perez's one-out infield single started it, and Giavotella walked. Yunel Escobar's single off Gee loaded the bases. Calhoun's fielder's-choice groundout got Perez home. Trout's grounder, which shortstop Alcides Escobar deflected into left field, scored Yunel Escobar.

Skaggs, who sat out last year after Tommy John surgery, walked Alcides Escobar on four pitches to lead off the game. He never issued another walk, and he struck out five.

"The story tonight was 22 to 3, the numbers of hits," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "When you look at that, it's pretty lopsided both ways."

NOTES: The Royals recalled top prospect Raul Mondesi from Triple-A Omaha and started him at second base. He went hitless in three at-bats and made a fielding error in the first inning. Mondesi, who hit .400 in his last nine games with the Storm Chasers, made his big league debut in the 2015 World Series as a pinch hitter. He served a 50-game suspension this season for testing positive for a banned substance. ... Angels OF Todd Cunningham, who hit .140 in 20 games, was designated for assignment. ... Albert Pujols started at first base for the Angels for the first time since June 17. He has been the DH for 71 games. ... Angels RHP Nick Tropeano sought a second opinion after a MRI revealed a torn UCL in his right elbow, but Dr. David Altchek confirmed the original finding in New York. Surgery is an option. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker and Royals LHP Danny Duffy are the Wednesday probables for the series finale.