Perez, Moustakas power Royals past Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The slumbering Kansas City Royals' bats are beginning to wake up.

Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas each homered and drove in two runs as the Royals topped the Los Angeles Angels 7-1 on Friday night.

"Tonight was a good night," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "You could see the bats are starting to wake up."

Perez had a sacrifice fly in the third inning and homered to right-center field in the sixth against reliever Deolis Guerra, who was just brought up from the minors.

Perez is tied for the American League lead with five home runs.

Moustakas hit a two-run homer, his fourth home run of the season, in the first.

Left-hander Danny Duffy (2-0) picked up the victory, holding the Angels to one run and three hits in seven innings while walking two and striking out six.

"He had three pitches and he was mixing them up well and getting them in for strikes," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He used his changeup a lot, kept us off-balance with his fastball. He pitched a good game. We didn't get too many good looks at him."

Duffy is undefeated in 16 straight home starts, 8-0 with a 3.35 ERA in that span. This night, Duffy got ample support from his offense.

"When you're not swinging well, you've got to have somebody go out there and hold the fort and give you a chance to win," Yost said of his starting pitching.

Peter Moylan gave up a two-run single in the ninth to Albert Pujols, ending his 9 2/3-hitless-inning streak dating to Sept. 23.

The Angels took a brief 1-0 lead in the first as Yunel Escobar led off with a single and Kole Calhoun walked. Mike Trout singled to center to score Escobar, but Calhoun was thrown out trying to take third.

"I thought the biggest play of the game was Lorenzo throwing out Calhoun at third," Duffy said. "That inning could have gone a number of ways had we not thrown him out there and had he not tried to get to third. That was huge."

Scioscia praised Cain's play.

"That's a tremendous throw," Scioscia said. "He put it right on the money. Tip your cap to him, great throw."

Duffy allowed just one single after the first inning.

"My changeup was really good," he said. "I was a little inconsistent with my slider. My fastball command was good. I didn't have as much life as I would have liked, but I got the job done."

The lead lasted only three pitches. Alex Gordon led off the bottom of the inning with a single and Moustakas blasted J.C. Ramirez's first pitch fastball over the right-center fence.

Ramirez said he needs to throw more breaking pitches.

"Now that I've got my curveball, when I come back in with my fastball, makes it a little bit easier," he said. "I wasn't doing that in the first inning."

In the second, Paulo Orlando singled to right with one out and Alcides Escobar walked. After Raul Mondesi bunted them over, Orlando scored on a wild pitch from Ramirez (2-1).

Moustakas walked to lead off the third and stopped at third on Lorenzo Cain's double that Calhoun misplayed. Eric Hosmer's groundout to Danny Espinosa scored Moustakas. Salvador Perez's sacrifice fly got Cain home, making it 5-1.

Ramirez, who was making his first big league start after 111 relief appearances, allowed five runs, four hits and two walks in five innings. He replaced the injured Garrett Richards in the rotation.

"Danny was outstanding," Cain said. "The guy was lights out. Back-to-back great performances by Vargy (Jason Vargas) and Duffy. It's definitely nice to see, nice to have and we were able to score some runs for them."

NOTES: The Angels promoted RHP Deolis Guerra from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned Daniel Wright to the Pacific Coast League club. They transferred LHP Andrew Heaney, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, to the 60-day disabled list. ... Royals C Salvador Perez was honored in a pregame ceremony for 2016 Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards. ... RHP Josh Staumont, the Royals' top prospect, struck out 12 in six scoreless innings, allowing one single and walking two in Triple-A Omaha's 3-0 victory over Round Rock on Thursday. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker and Royals RHP Nate Karns are the Saturday probables.