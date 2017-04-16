Moustakas' eighth-inning homer lifts Royals past Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Joakim Soria may have been charged with a blown save, but he also picked up the victory with some key outs.

Mike Moustakas and Brandon Moss homered as the Kansas City Royals topped the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Saturday night.

Soria (1-0) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings to claim the victory. He allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four.

"Soria did a fantastic job," Royals manager Ned Yost. "He ended up giving up the hit to (Ben) Revere on a two-strike changeup that was up just a hair, but outside of that was the only minor blip he had.

"His pitches had a lot of action. He just threw the ball great."

After Revere singled to tie it in the seventh and went to second on the throw home, Yost ordered Mike Trout walked intentionally to load the bases. Soria struck out Albert Pujols to end the inning.

"Anytime a manager puts you in a hole like that, where you've got bases loaded and you've got no wiggle room, that's tough," Yost said. "But I've got that much confidence in Soria to face a future Hall of Famer in that situation with the bases loaded."

Moustakas' one-out home run to right-center field in the eighth broke a 2-2 tie. He homered off Jose Alvarez (0-1).

"I'm seeing the ball pretty good right now," Moustakas said after homering in consecutive games for the eighth time in his career. "I had some pretty good at-bats early in the game, made some solid contact, just nothing to show for it. I kept fighting and got a pitch I could handle over the plate and didn't miss it."

It was the first run Alvarez has given up this year in five appearances.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Jose, against lefties or righties," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Tonight, obviously, he missed with one spot and it ended up over the wall. He made some good pitches to (Alex) Gordon. Two breaking balls to get to a 1-1 count with Moustakas and just missed his spot with a four-seam fastball away."

Kelvin Herrera worked a spotless ninth to pick up his second save.

The Royals got another quality start with right-hander Nathan Karns allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Kansas City starters top the American League with a 2.59 ERA, allowing 19 earned runs over 66 innings.

"He gave up a run in the first and really settled in," Yost said. "He had a really good changeup and did a great job of keeping them off his fastball."

Karns worked out of a bases-loaded mess in the sixth inning.

"It was intense," Karns said.

Revere singled with one out in the top of the first and moved to third on Trout's single to right. After Trout stole second, Revere scored when Pujols grounded out to third baseman Moustakas. However, if Trout had not swiped second, Pujols would have likely grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Royals tied the score at 1 in the bottom of the inning. Gordon led off with a walk and stopped at second on Lorenzo Cain's ground single to center. Eric Hosmer laced a full-count pitch to left to score Gordon. Angels starter Matt Shoemaker labored through the inning, throwing 33 pitches.

"We're all human," Shoemaker said of the pitch to Hosmer. "We make mistakes. They make mistakes. I don't want to say much else about it. I've had that situation where I've been over-mad or worked up on a given pitch. And, so I kind of stepped off the back of the mound, calmed myself down, took a deep breath. Sure, I wanted to execute a better two-strike pitch. But, my mind was clear in the sense of, hey, let's go attack, execute the pitch."

Moss hit a bases-empty home run out to right in the fourth to put the Royals up 2-1. Moss drove a 2-and-1 Shoemaker pitch over the Angels' right-field bullpen.

Karns retired 14 of the next 15 batters after Los Angeles' run.

Kansas City won a challenge in the fifth when first base umpire Chris Conroy ruled Hosmer's foot was off the bag and called Martin Maldonado safe. After replays, the call was reversed. The Royals are 5-for-5 on challenges this season.

NOTES: Albert Pujols played first base for the first time this year, including spring training, for the Angels. CF Mike Trout was the Angels DH, while Cameron Maybin replaced him in center. ... Royals INF Christian Colon has appeared in only one game -- on April 8 -- and has just two at-bats. ... Angels RHP Garrett Richards had an MRI exam, which detected no cervical disk damage or nerve issues causing his biceps weakness. ... Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs and Royals RHP Ian Kennedy are the pitching probables for the series finale Sunday.