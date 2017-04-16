Royals slip past Angels 1-0 with run in ninth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Alcides Escobar had three hits, but it was the last one that paid off with a victory.

Escobar's ninth-inning single scored pinch runner Raul Mondesi as the Kansas City Royals blanked the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 on Sunday to complete a sweep of the series.

Mondesi was running for Salvador Perez, who led off the inning with a single. Mondesi swiped second and moved to third on a Blake Parker wild pitch.

Pinch hitter Mike Moustakas walked and Paulo Orlando popped up before Escobar delivered the game-winning hit off Cam Bedrosian.

Royals manager Ned Yost said he thought about a squeeze bunt with Escobar hitting.

"He was thinking about that," Escobar said. "He told me before I go to home plate. I said, 'Let me hit, I can drive in the run.'"

And he did on a 3-1 slider.

"Coming into that situation I was just hoping to get a ground ball, maybe a double play," Bedrosian said. "I was glad to get the first out, but I fell behind, ended up getting 3-1 and throwing a slider, hoping to throw another pitch and getting a rollover, maybe. He just got a base hit."

The Royals have outscored their opponents 16-4 after the seventh inning.

Kelvin Herrera (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth to get the victory. Parker (0-1) absorbed the loss.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy allowed two hits and no runs over eight innings, striking out 10 and walking two. He threw 67 strikes in 111 pitches.

"I felt good, especially the last inning, the last couple of batters, two out, you get a little extra adrenaline kick especially with your home crowd," Kennedy said. "I get an extra day (between starts with off day Monday) this week. I'm not conditioned for 95 pitches. I'm conditioned for 110 or more pitches. I'm fine with it."

Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs was just as effective. He permitted four singles over seven scoreless innings. Skaggs struck out nine to match his career best.

"Skaggs threw great," Kennedy said. "I've known Skaggs pretty well when we played with the D-backs."

Kennedy did not allow a hit until C.J. Cron doubled to left with two outs in the fifth. Kennedy struck out Danny Espinosa to strand Cron.

The only Angel to reach base prior to that was Yunel Escobar, who walked to lead off the fourth, but Kennedy erased him when Ben Revere grounded into a double play.

Skaggs worked out of some precarious situations in the first three innings.

"After the first inning and the second inning to some extent, when he threw a lot of pitches, he settled in, kept leadoff hitters off base and used all his pitches, mixed all his pitches in," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He had a good breaking ball, a lot of life on his fastball, mixed his changeups in. Pitched a strong seven innings."

With two outs in the first, Eric Hosmer and Perez singled. Skaggs struck out Cheslor Cuthbert to strand them.

With one out in the Kansas City second, Escobar singled and Christian Colon walked. Skaggs responded by striking out Drew Butera and Alex Gordon.

Lorenzo Cain led off the Royals' third with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Skaggs struck out Perez and Cuthbert to strand Cain.

When the Angels reeled off four straight victories, the offense was clicking. The pitching has been solid recently, but the offense has grown stale in the losing skid.

"It's only that way for four games," Skaggs said. "It's a long season. There's going to be stretches where the pitching is doing well and stretches where the pitchers won't be doing so well. There will also be stretches where everything goes well. I'm looking forward to that stretch."

NOTES: With a day game after a night game, Royals manager Ned Yost started reserves C Drew Butera, 2B Christian Colon and 3B Cheslor Cuthbert. C Salvador Perez served as the DH. ... Angels RHP Jesse Chavez will start Monday at Houston. The Astros will counter with RHP Joe Musgrove. ... The Royals are idle Monday before continuing this homestand with two games against San Francisco. Royals RHP Jason Hammel and Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner are the Tuesday probables.