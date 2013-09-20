Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

Garrett Richards demonstrated how far he’s come in a couple of months with the way he pitched against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night.

Richards gave up one run in seven innings against the first-place A‘s. Despite getting into trouble a few times, Richards was able to work his way out of the jams.

“He understands if a guy gets on, if he walks a guy, if they find a hole, he can still make pitches and minimize damage and get out of a jam,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He gave up a two-out hit to (Brandon) Moss in the first and outside of that, when guys were in scoring position, he made pitches.”

It helped that Richards was getting ahead in the count enough that he was able to his full complement of pitches. When he falls behind, as he has often, he has to rely on his fastball and changeup. His fastball has enough movement that he can get outs when behind, but it makes it much tougher.

On Tuesday night, he threw his curve ball and slider effectively.

“As he gets command of counts, you can see he brings his curveball more into the game,” Scioscia said. “(Tuesday) I thought he used the curve ball the way he should, and it was a good pitch for him.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-78

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Mariners (Erasmo Ramirez, 5-2, 4.98) at Angels (Jered Weaver, 10-8, 3.36)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver will make his 24th start of the season Friday night when the Angels open a three-game series against Seattle at Anaheim. Weaver is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA for his career against the Mariners. This season he’s 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in two starts vs. Seattle. In his last start, Weaver snapped a two-game losing streak and notched his 10th win of the season. He allowed two runs on six hits over six innings in a 6-2 Angels win over Houston. Weaver has won at least 10 games for eight straight seasons.

--OF Josh Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a game-tying, two-run homer in the top of the ninth and a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th in a 5-4 victory Wednesday over the A‘s. Hamilton’s game-tying blast was the second of his career in the ninth inning or later. Hamilton was hitting just .217 on Aug. 7, but he’s raised his average to .245 over the past 36 games with five home runs, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles and two triples during that stretch.

--CF Mike Trout extended his homer streak to a career-high three games Wednesday, blasting a two-run shot in the first inning of a 5-4, 11-inning win over the A‘s. Trout’s home run, his 26th of the season, was the Angels’ only hit off A’s RHP A.J. Griffin, who pitched the first six innings.

--LHP Jason Vargas allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings but got a no-decision Wednesday as the Angels rallied to beat the A’s 5-4 in 11 innings. Vargas (8-7) gave up two home runs -- two-run blasts to CF Coco Crisp and DH Yoenis Cespedes in the third inning -- tying his season high. He struck out five, walked two and blanked the A’s in five of the six innings he worked.

--2B Grant Green started Wednesday against the A’s for the first time since they traded him to the Angels for INF Alberto Callaspo on July 30 and went 0-for-2 in a 5-4, 11-inning win. Green went 0-1 off the bench Monday night in a 12-1 Angels win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it’s really important because no matter what level guys are in their career, how much talent they have, there’s always going to be confidence issues that will carry over from week to week, month to month, and there’s no doubt in the first half of the season Josh was searching hard for a lot of things. And we’ve seen a lot of them come together in the last month. I hope that has the impact on Josh for his confidence that it should.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia said

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Nelson (torn right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. He was running and doing agility drills as of Sept. 10. He was activated Sept. 17 but has yet to see action.

--3B Luis Jimenez (right thumb contusion, right shoulder) left the Sept. 7 game, and hasn’t played since. He is unlikely to play in the field the rest of the season. “It’s going to take him a while before he gets to his throwing program,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

--OF Peter Bourjos (fractured right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He underwent surgery to have a pin inserted into his wrist Sept. 10. The rehab period is expected to be about eight weeks.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen (appendicitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 16. He had an appendectomy Aug. 24, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--1B Albert Pujols (partially torn left plantar fascia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. The team announced Aug. 19 that it was shutting him down for the year.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He started playing catch June 2, but his elbow was not responding, so he went to see Dr. James Andrews, who recommended he shut it down until mid-July. He began playing catch again July 9 after taking a month off from throwing. He threw a bullpen session July 23, his first time on the mound in six weeks, but he felt more discomfort and another MRI revealed the tear. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 7. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Andrew Taylor (torn left labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Dane De La Rosa

RHP J.C. Gutierrez

LHP Buddy Boshers

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Ryan Brasier

RHP Tommy Hanson

RHP Robert Coello

RHP Matt Shoemaker

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Hester

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Andrew Romine

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Howie Kendrick

INF Tommy Field

INF Efren Navarro

INF Chris Nelson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Josh Hamilton

OF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill