Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

Ernesto Frieri has been on a sizzling run for the past month, but that hasn’t changed his opinion about what he needs to do to improve for next season.

He said he’s going to spend his winter, like he did last winter, working on improving his changeup and slider.

“I don’t want the best changeup in the world, but I want it to look like my fastball,” Frieri said. “If the hitter sees the same arm speed, I‘m pretty sure the fastball will be better.”

Frieri came to spring training insisting that he was going to improve his secondary pitches. At times in the spring they looked good, but he has been sporadically implementing them in games. When he’s been successful, it’s because he’s commanding his fastball, not because of the other pitches. Still, he wants more weapons.

“When I command my fastball, I‘m going to be fine, but if I can get a little more consistent with my changeup or slider, it’s just going to make my fastball even better,” Frieri said.

Even though Frieri, who worked a scoreless inning although he gave up a hit Friday in a 3-2 win over Seattle, has an 0.51 ERA over the past month, it was the 23.14 ERA he had in seven outings prior to that that convinced he has work to do.

Frieri said he also learned that he needs to keep off-field issues from distracting him on the mound.

“I need to be professional,” he said. “When you come to the field, you leave everything else at home, or in Colombia. When you let things outside baseball into your head, that’s going to affect your career.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-78

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Mariners (Joe Saunders, 11-15, 5.16) at Angels (Jerome Williams, 8-10, 4.65)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker made his major league debut Friday night against the Seattle Marines and though he didn’t get a decision in the Angels’ victory, he came away with good results. Shoemaker allowed two hits in five innings with two walks. He threw 90 pitches. “Any time a young player gets an opportunity to show what they have, that’s important,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “And you couldn’t ask much more from Matt, for a young pitcher coming up and getting his first start and giving us five zeros.”

--RHP Jered Weaver was scheduled to start for the Angels on Friday but tightness in his forearm changed those plans. Weaver, who was replaced by Matt Shoemaker, does not expect the tightness to last and hopes to make his scheduled start next week. “He’s going to use this time to get treatment and hopefully pitch next Wednesday,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “That’s what he feels comfortable doing. We’ll evaluate him through these next five days and that’s what we anticipate doing.”

--OF Mike Trout singled and was intentionally walked twice Friday. He has now reached base in 50 of his last 51 games since July 24. He holds the team record for the number of times reaching base twice in a game (101), which leads the majors.

--2B Howie Kendrick hit safely in all six games that he has played since coming off of the disabled list Sept. 10. He had a nine-game hitting streak snapped Aug. 5, the day he hyper-extended his knee. He landed on the disabled list the following day. He is batting .360 during his six-game streak.

--C Chris Iannetta, who had the game-winning hit Friday, is batting .333 (16 for 48) over his last 15 games. Last week’s American League Player of the Week is batting .317 this month, by far his best this season. His walk-off hit Friday was the sixth of his career but his first since joining the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Matt needed a lot of pitches to get through five innings, but when he got in some jams, he used all of his pitches and got out of them. I think he got a little bit tired after five and we really didn’t want to stretch him. But that’s a great effort. He got behind in some counts, but he showed enough on his fastball, had good splitters and used his slider and breaking ball effectively also.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Matt Shoemaker after a 3-2 win over Seattle on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Nelson (torn right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. He was running and doing agility drills as of Sept. 10. He was activated Sept. 17 but has yet to see action.

--3B Luis Jimenez (right thumb contusion, right shoulder) left the Sept. 7 game, and hasn’t played since. He is unlikely to play in the field the rest of the season. “It’s going to take him a while before he gets to his throwing program,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

--OF Peter Bourjos (fractured right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He underwent surgery to have a pin inserted into his wrist Sept. 10. The rehab period is expected to be about eight weeks.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen (appendicitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 16. He had an appendectomy Aug. 24, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--1B Albert Pujols (partially torn left plantar fascia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. The team announced Aug. 19 that it was shutting him down for the year.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He started playing catch June 2, but his elbow was not responding, so he went to see Dr. James Andrews, who recommended he shut it down until mid-July. He began playing catch again July 9 after taking a month off from throwing. He threw a bullpen session July 23, his first time on the mound in six weeks, but he felt more discomfort and another MRI revealed the tear. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 7. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Andrew Taylor (torn left labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Dane De La Rosa

RHP J.C. Gutierrez

LHP Buddy Boshers

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Ryan Brasier

RHP Tommy Hanson

RHP Robert Coello

RHP Matt Shoemaker

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Hester

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Andrew Romine

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Howie Kendrick

INF Tommy Field

INF Efren Navarro

INF Chris Nelson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Josh Hamilton

OF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill