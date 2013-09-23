Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

Kole Calhoun keeps doing all he can to prove to the Angels that he belongs in their long term plans.

Calhoun homered, walked and hit a hard lineout in the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. He’s now hitting .287 with a .351 on-base percentage and eight homers in less than two months he’s been in the majors. He has 24 RBIs in his last 27 games.

“Kole is getting an opportunity and he’s ready for it,” Manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s better prepared now than at any time we’ve had him in our organization. He’s made some adjustments on the mechanical side with his swing. It’s a short swing. He’s a strong kid. He’s showing us a lot.”

Calhoun, who was recalled after Albert Pujols went on the disabled list, had initially been playing just against right-handed pitchers. For the past few weeks, he’s been playing every day.

He had been sizzling -- 16-for-36 over nine games -- before getting just two hits in 17 at-bats in his previous four. Manager Mike Scioscia wasn’t concerned, though.

“You aren’t going to square it up all the time,” Scioscia said. “There are things that are going to be cyclical at times. Everything that Kole has done (has shown) he’s ready for his opportunity, and he’s making the most of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-79

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Oakland (A.J. Griffin, 14-9, 3.78) at Angels (Garrett Richards, 7-6, 3.77)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver, who was scratched from his last scheduled start because of stiffness in his right forearm, will throw a bullpen session Monday in anticipation of starting on Wednesday against Oakland. Weaver was placed on the disabled list earlier this season because of a broken left elbow, so he would like to get one last start in before the end of the season.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker learned a few things from his major league debut Friday, and plans to use his newfound wisdom for his next start. Whether that start will come this season or next season remains to be seen. Shoemaker is scheduled to start for the Angels on Wednesday, but only if Jered Weaver (forearm) is unable to go. Shoemaker pitched five shutout innings against Seattle in his debut. He was pulled after five innings because of an elevated pitch count. “I definitely noticed that hitters were a little more patient,” Shoemaker said. “You might get a little more swings earlier at the Triple-A level but (here) I could tell that guys were taking some really close pitches. They’re more patient at the plate. It’s something you have to adjust to as a pitcher. You just have to continue to make quality pitches.”

--1B Efren Navarro recorded his first career RBI when he hit into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded in the second inning of Sunday’s game against the Mariners. His single in the eighth inning was his first hit since Sept. 28, 2011, and third of his career. After his eighth-inning single, he picked up his first career stolen base with a swipe of second.

--LHP C.J. Wilson reached the 200-inning plateau for the season when he fanned Seattle’s Michael Saunders to end the second inning Sunday. Wilson joins Nolan Ryan, Mark Langston and Bartolo Colon as the only pitchers to toss 200 innings in each of their first two seasons with the Angels. Wilson took the loss in Sunday’s game, snapping a nine-game winning streak. In his last 19 starts, Wilson has a record of 13-2.

--RHP Jerome Williams has more than five years of major league experience but has never endured a season like 2013. In the 36 games in which he’s played this season, 24 were as a starter and 12 as a relief pitcher. Two of his starts came with only two days of rest in-between them. “I think I‘m reliable that I can do those things and I‘m flexible enough to do those things,” he said. “I would love to have the same routine during the season but if it doesn’t call for that, you have to be ready to do whatever you have to do. You have to be ready when you’re called upon. This year, that’s how it’s been. As long as I get out there and pitch, it doesn’t matter what role I‘m in.” So would he prefer to be a starter or a relief pitcher? “Of course, yes I would love to start but for me it doesn’t matter what role I‘m in.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had good stuff. It was probably a little better than we’d seen from him earlier this year, so the layoff might have refreshed him a little bit.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on Seattle starter Felix Hernandez after a 3-2 loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (forearm tightness) threw a bullpen session Sept. 22. He is expected to start Sept. 25, after missing one turn.

--3B Chris Nelson (torn right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. He was running and doing agility drills as of Sept. 10. He was activated Sept. 17 but has yet to see action.

--3B Luis Jimenez (right thumb contusion, right shoulder) left the Sept. 7 game, and hasn’t played since. He is unlikely to play in the field the rest of the season. “It’s going to take him a while before he gets to his throwing program,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

--OF Peter Bourjos (fractured right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He underwent surgery to have a pin inserted into his wrist Sept. 10. The rehab period is expected to be about eight weeks.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen (appendicitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 16. He had an appendectomy Aug. 24, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--1B Albert Pujols (partially torn left plantar fascia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. The team announced Aug. 19 that it was shutting him down for the year.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He started playing catch June 2, but his elbow was not responding, so he went to see Dr. James Andrews, who recommended he shut it down until mid-July. He began playing catch again July 9 after taking a month off from throwing. He threw a bullpen session July 23, his first time on the mound in six weeks, but he felt more discomfort and another MRI revealed the tear. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 7. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Andrew Taylor (torn left labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Dane De La Rosa

RHP J.C. Gutierrez

LHP Buddy Boshers

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Ryan Brasier

RHP Tommy Hanson

RHP Robert Coello

RHP Matt Shoemaker

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Hester

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Andrew Romine

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Howie Kendrick

INF Tommy Field

INF Efren Navarro

INF Chris Nelson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Josh Hamilton

OF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill