Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

Andrew Romine wasn’t among the players the Angels considered a candidate to play third after Alberto Callaspo was traded, but he’s ended up there by default for weeks, and more than held his own.

“It’s incredible,” said manager Mike Scioscia, whose team fell to Oakland 10-5 Monday. “On the defensive side, there are obviously some things. There’s a comfort level you acquire and he didn’t play much third all year. He’s got to get acclimated. He’s doing a great job. At the plate, he’s gotten some key hits for us.”

Romine is a natural shortstop -- an above-average one -- so he handles the ground balls and pop-ups well. He still needs to adjust to taking throws and handling bunts, though.

Offensively, Romine has hit .328 since he came back to the majors in August. He was hitting left-handed exclusively when he hit .130 in the majors in April. Then he went down to Triple-A and returned to being a switch-hitter, as he had been for most of his career.

“On the right side, his at-bats have been better than you would expect,” Scioscia said.

Scioscia said it’s too early to tell how prominently Romine could figure into the third-base plans for next season. The Angels have Chris Nelson and Luis Jimenez as the top two options in house, with Grant Green also a possibility depending on how his work at third progresses in the winter and spring. They are also likely to bring in someone from outside the organization.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-80

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: A’s (A.J. Griffin, 14-9, 3.78) at Angels (Jason Vargas, 8-7, 4.28)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver threw a bullpen Monday to test his right forearm. He missed his last scheduled start because of a tight forearm, but if he comes out of Monday’s session OK, he’ll make his final start of the season on Wednesday against the A‘s.

--2B Grant Green has been working out at third base recently in anticipation of competing for the starting job there next spring. Green played mostly shortstop in college and the minor leagues.

--OF Mike Trout needs one triple and one double to become the first player in major league history to have 10 triples, 20 homers, 30 stolen bases and 40 doubles in a season. He’s already reached the milestone in homers (26) and steals (33).

--RHP Garrett Richards gave up seven runs on eight hits and two walks in a 10-5 loss to the A’s on Monday. It was Richards’ first loss since Aug. 28. He had won four of his previous five decisions over six starts, allowing one run or less in four of them.

--LHP Jason Vargas will start Tuesday against the A‘s. Vargas, who hasn’t won a game at home since June 17, is 5-6 with a 3.58 ERA in 17 career games (15 starts) vs. Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re going to try to win every game and we’ll add ‘em up at the end. It’s always nice when you can shoot for a goal and you can reach it, and definitely from where we were three weeks ago, four weeks ago, to where we are now, we’ve shown that character that’s in that clubhouse. These guys are all playing hard. (But) if we do get to .500, I don’t think we can let it mask any of the things that we need to look at and change.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels fell to Oakland 10-5 Monday. The Angels have won 21 of their previous 29 games.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (forearm tightness) threw a bullpen session Sept. 22. He is expected to start Sept. 25 after missing one turn.

--3B Chris Nelson (torn right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 17 but had yet to see action through Sept. 23.

--3B Luis Jimenez (right thumb contusion, right shoulder) left the Sept. 7 game, and hasn’t played since. He is unlikely to play in the field the rest of the season. “It’s going to take him a while before he gets to his throwing program,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

--OF Peter Bourjos (fractured right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He underwent surgery to have a pin inserted into his wrist Sept. 10. The rehab period is expected to be about eight weeks.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen (appendicitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 16. He had an appendectomy Aug. 24, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--1B Albert Pujols (partially torn left plantar fascia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. The team announced Aug. 19 that it was shutting him down for the year.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He started playing catch June 2, but his elbow was not responding, so he went to see Dr. James Andrews, who recommended he shut it down until mid-July. He began playing catch again July 9 after taking a month off from throwing. He threw a bullpen session July 23, his first time on the mound in six weeks, but he felt more discomfort and another MRI revealed the tear. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 7. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Andrew Taylor (torn left labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Dane De La Rosa

RHP J.C. Gutierrez

LHP Buddy Boshers

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Ryan Brasier

RHP Tommy Hanson

RHP Robert Coello

RHP Matt Shoemaker

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Hester

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Andrew Romine

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Howie Kendrick

INF Tommy Field

INF Efren Navarro

INF Chris Nelson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Josh Hamilton

OF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill