Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

The word “slump” takes on a whole different meaning when it comes to Mike Trout.

The Angels’ superstar has been so good in his two full seasons in the majors that a cold stretch that would barely register for many players is surprising when it happens to Trout.

After going hitless in three at-bats in the Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night and sitting out the 3-1 victory in the series finale Wednesday, Trout is 11 for 58 (.190) over his last 17 games, including one hit in his last 15 at-bats.

Manager Mike Scioscia suggested fatigue may be getting to his 22-year-old star.

“He’s just a little bit out of sync,” Scioscia said. “Maybe he’s getting a little tired. It’s that time of year. He’s been grinding and playing hard.”

Trout’s slump has virtually eliminated the chance of him reaching the 200-hit milestone that seemed like a foregone conclusion a few weeks ago. Trout has 187 hits heading into the Angels final four games. He also has 92 RBI, leaving him unlikely to reach 100.

Despite the slump, Trout’s season has still been outstanding. His was awarded the Angels MVP, by a vote of his teammates, before Tuesday’s game.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-80

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: A’s Angels (Jerome Williams, 9-10, 4.55) at Rangers (Matt Garza, 10-6, 3.90)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the A‘s. It was just a day off for Trout, who manager Mike Scioscia said might be getting tired. Trout, who has played in 153 games, has one hit in his last 15 at-bats with eight strikeouts.

--OF Josh Hamilton extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two hits Wednesday against the A‘s. He’s having his best month of the season, hitting .321 (26-for-81) with two homers and 16 RBIs in September. He needs two more hits for 1,000 in his career.

--SS Erick Aybar had three hits Wednesday against the A’s giving him 47 multi-hit games this season. It is tied with Milwaukee Jean Segura for the most multi-hit games by a shortstop in the majors.

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up one run and five hits in seven innings to earn the victory in his final start of the year. Even though he missed seven weeks with a broken left forearm, he finished with 11 wins, marking his eighth season in double figures. Only Chuck Finley and Nolan Ryan had done so previously in Angels history.

--RHP Jerome Williams will start Thursday’s game against the Rangers. Williams, who is 1-1 with a 5.98 ERA in 13 career games (three starts) against the Rangers, is 4-0 in September.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously we’re not playing for too much right now but we’re still going to go out there and give ‘em hell, and try to win ballgames. We’re playing good ball right now and hopefully we can carry that into Texas and spoil that a little bit.” -- Starting pitcher Jered Weaver, who got the win in the Angels’ 3-1 victory over Oakland on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Nelson (torn right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 17 but had yet to see action through Sept. 25.

--3B Luis Jimenez (right thumb contusion, right shoulder) left the Sept. 7 game, and hasn’t played since. He is unlikely to play in the field the rest of the season. “It’s going to take him a while before he gets to his throwing program,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

--OF Peter Bourjos (fractured right wrist) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 16. He underwent surgery to have a pin inserted into his wrist Sept. 10. The rehab period is expected to be about eight weeks.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen (appendicitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 16. He had an appendectomy Aug. 24, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--1B Albert Pujols (partially torn left plantar fascia) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. The team announced Aug. 19 that it was shutting him down for the year.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He started playing catch June 2, but his elbow was not responding, so he went to see Dr. James Andrews, who recommended he shut it down until mid-July. He began playing catch again July 9 after taking a month off from throwing. He threw a bullpen session July 23, his first time on the mound in six weeks, but he felt more discomfort and another MRI revealed the tear. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 7. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

--LHP Andrew Taylor (torn left labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9.

ROTATION:

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Ernesto Frieri (closer)

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Dane De La Rosa

RHP J.C. Gutierrez

LHP Buddy Boshers

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Ryan Brasier

RHP Tommy Hanson

RHP Robert Coello

RHP Matt Shoemaker

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Hester

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Trumbo

2B Grant Green

SS Erick Aybar

3B Andrew Romine

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Howie Kendrick

INF Tommy Field

INF Efren Navarro

INF Chris Nelson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.B. Shuck

CF Mike Trout

RF Josh Hamilton

OF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill